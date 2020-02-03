The artist honors the art exhibition at TPA

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – A painting on display at Tampa International Airport commemorates the victims and survivors of a brutal, racing attack on a predominantly African-American city in Florida.

Pedro Jermaine is the artist who is exhibited at TPA for Black History Month. He has five powerful pieces on the floor between Terminals A and C. While working on this project, Jermaine realized that he wanted a piece that actually tells the story of Black and created “Hope Prevails” in homage to Rosewood, Florida.

“I would read certain magazine articles or certain news articles about Rosewood,” said Jermaine. “I went back and read stories about slavery because I don’t see it as anything else. I only see it as people trying to endure anguish and suffering, and you probably feel some of it on the painting as the residents dressed are trying to escape the massacre. “

Rosewood, Florida was founded in Levy County, Florida, around 1855. According to the Rosewood Foundation, the city got its name from the many red cedars growing in the region. When the cedars ran out in 1890, many of the white families who occupied the city left the country. Until 1900, rosewood was filled with mostly black citizens.

In 1923, a married white woman from Sumner, Florida claimed that a black man had attacked her, according to the Rosewood Foundation. After this claim, a group of white people attacked the predominantly black city. In February a large jury was commissioned to investigate the massacre. The jury ultimately said they could not find any evidence of the massacre and the Rosewood black community never returned.

There are no pictures or videos of this event, so Jermaine relied on the history and stories of those affected by the massacre to create his painting. Including Lizzie Jenkins.

“This story has lived with me for the rest of my life,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins was five years old when her mother and aunt told her the story of rosewood. Some of Jenkin’s family members were brutally attacked and murdered during the massacre. However, she lives on to share her stories.

“It became our story for the rest of our lives, so I took it with me to school, college, work every day, and in 1982, when the story became known nationwide, we talked more about it,” said Jenkins.

The story of the Rosewood massacre is often not told, so Jenkins plans to make sure it is never forgotten.

“I want everyone else to know what happened, it’s for peace and healing,” said Jenkins. “I have discovered a lot of personal family history, but the history of rosewood is very close to my heart and is still very close to my heart. We need to know this story because we don’t want history to repeat itself. “

Jenkins founded the Real Rosewood Foundation. So she continues to tell the story of the Rosewood massacre. Click here for more information about the foundation and Jenkins’ efforts to preserve history.

