The artist uses the coronavirus “social distance device” on the streets of the city to show how difficult it is to separate.

An artist and geographer in Toronto, Canada, has assembled a “social-social distance device” to show city officials how difficult it can be for people to stay 2 meters on some of Toronto’s streets amidst the pandemic virus.

Before filming Bobby Gadda, Daniel Rutzstein used plastic and rubber tubes to build a circular device that he walked on in the Toronto city center last week on objects and pedestrians.

The two, who are calling for the expansion of Toronto’s sidewalks while there are far-reaching social measures, used the viral film to prove to city officials that it is impossible to prove a distance of 2 meters from others at all times.

In a Twitter post, Mr Rothstein said he had created a social distance device to show why cityoftoronto should close large streets like Yonge on COVID-19 streets. Our sidewalks are too narrow to keep a safe distance. “

During his one-minute video, which has received more than 360K views on Twitter, Mr. Gada has been shown spinning and walking off the sidewalk, while other pedestrians have been forced to do the same to maintain a distance of 2 meters. are.

On Jung Street, the sidewalk is so narrow that Mr. Gada had no choice but to walk in the middle of the road.

Funny subtitles such as “Out of Friends” and “Person” have helped members of Toronto’s General Space Committee prove their point.

“Toronto is a kind of identity crisis,” Mr Rothstein told Streetsblog. “It used to be for people, but now it’s primarily designed around cars.

The Toronto Public Spaces Committee wants to play again, experimentally, and boldly to re-enter the realm of passers-by. Especially during a pandemic, which for many of us is a very dark time, it is important to keep the message positive. “

Mr Rothstein has urged residents of Toronto to ask Mayor John Tori and the Toronto City Council to close some of the city’s downtown streets to cars so pedestrians can walk safely while maintaining social distance.

“Toronto could become part of a movement of more than 60 cities that have provided a space for people to walk and ride bicycles to maintain their distance,” one petition letter read online.

Canadian cities such as Vancouver, Edmonton, Montreal and Brampton are among the first to prioritize road space for pedestrians and cyclists to maintain long-distance social action.

But Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s health director, said last week that increasing pedestrian space would encourage more people to leave their homes.

“We don’t want to encourage people to leave their homes by opening the streets. This could lead to an increase in pedestrian and social demands,” said Dr. de Villa.

On Wednesday, the Toronto Health Department said that due to the city’s recommendations for staying at home and social distance, cases confirmed by the virus delay are less than expected.

There are currently 3,416 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Toronto and 190 deaths in the city since the outbreak.

