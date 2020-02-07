The artists in Jackson Square mourn their artwork after the theft on January 31

NEW ORLEANS – Jackson Square is known for its artists, who often sit with easels in front of the square’s iron fence and paint or draw portraits.

But according to WWL-TV, someone broke into the artist’s storage area on January 31, stole more than a dozen carts, and threw much of the artwork into the river.

Bob Clift, a portrait and watercolor artist, spoke to WWL-TV about how he felt when he discovered that his car, easel, tool bag, and patterns had been stolen.

Clift described his feelings and said, “It’s anger and grief and pain.”

But for an artist who falls victim in this way, the loss of the work he created with heart and soul is the worst.

Clift explained what it felt like to lose an irreplaceable photo book of his best work from the past twenty years.

“(The book is) the most painful,” he said to WWL TV reporters, choking as he spoke. “It’s worth 20 years of work. Yes, all my favorite work. And it’s somewhere in the river.”

Clift explained that he has no prints of his work and may therefore be unemployed for a while.

Still, he does his best to stay positive and hopes that the authorities can catch a suspect soon.

“I’m fine,” said Clift. “I just hope the police catch this guy pretty quickly.”

Anyone who wants to help artists like Clift can click here to go to a GoFundMe page or visit a fundraiser for artists at Cafe Istanbul on St. Claude Avenue on Wednesday, February 12th.

The event, which begins at 7 p.m., includes a silent auction, music, food and raffles, with all proceeds going to the artists.