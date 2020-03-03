[The Artwork of Banksy exhibition is coming to London – how to get tickets]

An exhibition that includes operates by Banksy is heading to London.

The show ‘The Artwork of Banksy’ contains 80 original and authenticated will work by the painter, graffiti artist and social activist.

It’ll open up at a South Kensingon site – yet to be discovered – from April 23.

Banksy has not authorised the exhibition and neither has it been curated with the artist. Having said that all the artworks are on financial loan from personal collectors.

It will exhibit prints, canvasses, screenprints, sculptures and a lot more from 1997 to 2008. This is the period of time of some of Banky’s most recognisable works which includes the legendary ‘Girl and the Balloon’.

The artist is most renowned for their out of doors artwork which can be observed in streets throughout the globe. Whilst the indoor parts, on canvas, wooden and paper have been considerably less uncovered to the community but will be on exhibit at the exhibition.

The exhibition has formerly frequented Melbourne, Tel Aviv, Auckland, Toronto, Miami, Gothenburg and Sydney.

You can discover out how to get tickets for London under.

How to get tickets

You can signal up to listen to very first when tickets for The Art of Banksy go on sale.

To do this head to www.atgtickets.com/the-artwork-of-banksy-signal-up and enter your e-mail handle.