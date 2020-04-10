The Asian hornet invasion is expected to cost 7,600,000 pounds a year and destroy the bee population

The Asian hornet feeds on smaller creatures, especially bees (Photo: AFP)

Asian hornets are attacking Britain, and according to a new study, it could cost us millions of pounds.

Wasps have a devastating effect on the already decreasing population of honey bees in Great Britain. Experts warn that their destruction of the environment could cost the UK up to 7.6 million pounds a year.

Asian hornets are similar to European hornets, but are not native to Great Britain. These are large insects, originating in Southeast Asia, which feed on small creatures – especially bees.

Yellow-legged wasps were accidentally introduced to France from China in 2004 and have since spread rapidly throughout Europe. Experts estimate that the Asian hornet has colonized most of France at a rate of 40-50 miles a year.

The species arrived in Spain in 2010, Portugal and Belgium in 2011, Italy in 2012 and Germany in 2014. Invasive hornets arrived in Great Britain in 2016. French scientists assessed the estimated cost of this native hornet invasion of Europe.

They did this by analyzing the negative impact of Asian hornets on ecosystems and the global decline in pollination and honey production. The invasion is controlled mainly by destroying the hornets’ nests and catching baits.

But the authors of the study published in the journal NeoBiota say that these methods are not enough to completely eliminate the species. The team divided the costs into three main categories – invasion prevention, fight against invasion and damage caused by invasion.

The cost of fighting the invasion was the price of destroying the nest – calculated based on the research of the companies that provide this service.

The results showed that the estimated annual cost of eradicating the Asian hornet would be £ 10.5 million for France, £ 8 million for Italy, and £ 7.6 million for Great Britain.

In Japan and South Korea, where the species has already been observed, the total annual cost is estimated at GBP 17.2 million and GBP 10.5 million, respectively.

The cost of fighting an invasion may cost 7.6 million British pounds (Photo: Getty)

The United States, Australia, Turkey and Argentina are also at risk, and experts estimate that the cost of the United States alone will be £ 23.8 million.

Research leader Professor Franck Courchamp said: “In 2006, just two years after the first observation of the hornet in France, three branches were already attacked, and the cost of destroying the nest was estimated at € 408,000.

“Since then, estimated annual costs have increased by around € 450,000 a year, as the hornet is spreading and attacking new branches.

“Overall, we estimated EUR 23 million as the cost of destroying nests between 2006 and 2015.

“If the hornet spreads at a similar pace, we expect the annual cost of nest destruction to reach an estimated EUR 11.9 million (given that all relevant areas will be attacked) in just 12 years.”

So far, destroying nests is the most effective way to combat invasion, but experts say it’s not enough to kill the species.

Only 30 to 40 percent of detected nests are destroyed every year in France.

And those that are destroyed were found to be particularly harmful to human or beekeeping activities.

Researchers are calling for more active actions and research into the invasion of Asian hornets.

Professor Courchamp said: “The current study only provides first estimates of the economic costs of the Asian hornet, but more should definitely be done to deal with harmful invasive species – one of the biggest threats to biodiversity and ecosystem functioning. “

Observations of the Asian hornet in the UK should be reported using the Asian Hornet Watch app.