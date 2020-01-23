The assistant director & # 39; Specter & # 39; solves the question of established injury – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML42e49995cc441353e6b079c69163708711%

Terry Madden sued the producers of Eon Productions and B24 after his legs were crushed when a driver lost control of a Range Rover while filming in Austria.

An assistant director who was injured in an accident on the set of the James Bond movie from 2015 “Spectrum“has resolved a claim for compensation from the Superior Court.

Terry Madden’s legs were crushed after a driver lost control of a Range Rover while filming in Austria, and the producers of Eon Productions and B24 sued for compensation, claiming that the accident had his “successful and celebrated career” terminated. ”

But on Wednesday (January 22) lawyers from both parties assured Judge Karen Walden-Smith that a confidential agreement had been agreed.

Madden worked as assistant director for the second unit in “Specter” when the accident occurred in the Austrian Alps.

“At the end of one of the shots, the vehicle got out of hand and hit Mr. Madden, holding him to the camera stand and crushing his legs,” the plaintiff’s lawyer explained. “He was taken by plane to the hospital in Austria and later repatriated to the United Kingdom with an air ambulance.”

