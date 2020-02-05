“The Assistant”: predatory boss abused and bursts into a kind of white-collar horror film

The shark in “Jaws” was never more frightening than in scenes in which we never actually saw it.

The demon in “Paranormal Activity” announced his presence through slamming doors, flickering lights, tinkling keys and late night screams.

In films such as “Signs” and “The Quiet Place,” the less we see of the mysterious beasts, the more we panic.

And so it is with the monster in “The Assistant” by writer-director Kitty Green. He is an insulting, predatory, powerful, all-powerful film studio chef who is never seen.

“The Assistant”: 3 out of 4

We hear his muffled voice on the phone as he screams at a subordinate. We see a manipulative e-mail that he sent to someone he just cleared. We catch a glimpse of shadow movement through a window, indicating that the monster is having a good time with another young actress he has lured into his hands.

To say that this unseen jerk was inspired by Harvey Weinstein would be an understatement. It is a fictional character – and yet it is clearly based on Weinstein.

You heard the growling voice in the aforementioned phone calls. The small piles of droppings on the director’s desk, which is an indication of his gross eating habits. The arrival of a batch of pen needles for injection. The mogul who instructs a young woman in a luxury hotel and disappears in the middle of a working day to visit her …

It is all so Harvey-like, also horrible and nauseating, because this unseen predator and verbal perpetrator gives those around him a nagging feeling of fear.

Julia Garner (‘Ozark’) gives a beautifully controlled, nuanced and silently powerful performance as Jane, a recent Northwestern graduate who has gained a coveted position as an assistant in the New York offices of an unnamed, prestigious film studio.

Good. She really is an assistant to a few other assistants, who have put a sport on the company’s ladder and practiced their little bags over Jane by throwing twisted balls of paper in her direction, forcing her to make phone calls from the boss’ furious wife and send her away to get lunch.

“The Assistant” takes place during the course of a long Monday.

It is still dark when Jane arrives at work, turns on the light, starts the coffee pot, etc. in the spacious but gloomy workplace. (Unlike the framed movie posters along the corridors, it looks like a million other inconspicuous, slightly depressing offices.)

While Jane is busy with the everyday tasks of the day – printing copies of a new concept of a scenario, coordinating the boss’s trip to Los Angeles that evening – she is virtually invisible to her colleagues. (In a perfectly executed scene, Jane is washing the coffee cups in the office kitchen when two women come in halfway through the conversation. They never recognize Jane. They still talk to each other and casually dump their plates on the counter next to the sink. Jane starts quietly clean their dirty dishes.)

But Jane’s duties go much further (and lower) than the standards for an entry level job. She scrubs a disgusting stain off the bank of the mogul. She takes an earring from the carpet in his office. She has the task of looking after a very young waitress (Kristine Froseth) from Idaho who met the mogul at a conference and apparently received a job from him. She is placed in the position to lie to the boss’s wife about his whereabouts.

It is as if she is in a house with 100 other people, but she is the only one who recognizes that the house is being chased and that the demon is just around the corner.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sow78oHyowA (/ embed)

Jane protects herself by saying as little as possible and putting her head down like a clerk when ex-executives rush past. She’s only been in five weeks and she knows there are a hundred other applicants who would kill for the position, and she doesn’t want to cause any problems.

Until something in Jane forces her to take action, and she meets the head of HR (Matthew Macfadyen of “Succession”), a smiling barracuda who wipes Jane’s case against the boss as if it’s a piece of fluff on his shoulder, and sends her back to work, she feels foolish and humiliated because she speaks out.

Even with a playing time of just 87 minutes, “The Assistant” is a slow build, while writer-director Green alternates between scenes that drum the monotony of Jane’s tracks with those gruesome moments when the invisible monster bares his teeth. But even in most of the slowest, seemingly disposable scenes, we see (through Jane’s eyes) how the entire work atmosphere has been poisoned with an air of compliance and denial and looking in a different direction.

No blood is shed. No bodies show up. And yet “The Assistant” is a seriously hair-raising monster movie.

