The Association of Indian Banks will meet with the NBFCs to propose a halt

On March 27, apex Bank announced that it had announced a three-month period for the payment of all installments of long-term loans, from March 1, 2020, to May 31, 2020.

PTI

latest update: April 18, 2020, 1:54 PM IST

Bombay: According to sources, the Indian Banking Association (IBA) is meeting on Saturday to call for an extension of the legal deadline for repaying quarterly loans to NBFCs.

Non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) are offering legal deadlines to their customers despite not receiving loans from their lending banks.

They had previously represented the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and made a clear request that they use the three-month legal deadline for NBFCs, and hoped to be included in the RBI’s announcements on Friday. Get the same result.

However, the RBI remained silent on NBFC requests in Friday’s announcements.

“An IBA meeting will be held on Saturday. There, the banks hope to extend the legal deadline for NBFCs,” a source told PTI.

“All important banking issues are being discussed at this meeting,” said Sonil Mehta, chief executive of the IBA.

“This is a regular meeting of the Management Committee. All general issues, including the suspension for the NBFC, will be discussed,” he said.

Bankers even expected the RBI to make this clear in Friday’s announcement.

“We thought the RBI was making this clear, but they didn’t keep quiet about it,” a banker told a state-owned bank.

According to the head of an NBFC, the RBI’s silence on the issue shows that banks want to make decisions within the legal deadline, rather than giving them instructions.

The RBI announced on Friday a large amount of liquidity to support the NBFC.

The central bank has announced that it will start making money for long-term repayments (TLTRO 2.0) for the total amount of Rs 50,000, to start in the right size lathes.

The proceeds should be invested in NBFC-grade investment bonds, business papers and non-convertible debts, with at least 50 percent of the total amount used to go to small and medium-sized NBFCs and MFIs.

The organization also said it would provide Nabard, Sidbi and NHB with 50,000 rupees for the entire facility to enable them to meet their accreditation needs.