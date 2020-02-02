The Assoicates: Perhaps (Deluxe edition)

The Associates – Perhaps (Cherry Red)

January 31, 2020

Thirty-five years after the original release, Perhaps by The Associates receives the luxurious re-release treatment. Paul Scott-Bates reviews from Louder Than War.

In 1982 The Associates rode at the top of a wave. Signed with Warner Bros, one of the biggest labels at the time, had reached their second album, Sulk, number 10 in the British charts and turned off three top 30 singles in Party Fears Two (9), Club Country (13) and 18 Carat Love Affair (21). An American tour beckoned in their attempt to raise awareness, but after illness, singer Billy Mackenzie withdrew from the tour amid claims that the band musicians were not good enough. Keyboard player / guitarist Alan Rankine left the band.

Mackenzie continued under the name The Associates and released Perhaps in 1985. Originally intended as a solo-experimental album, it received full support from Warner Bros after they demanded it be re-recorded, with a substantial advance for recording. With four producers (Martyn Ware, Martin Rushent, Dave Allen and Greg Walsh) it was a commercial failure when Mackenzie went into debt with the label.

Listening to perhaps in 2020 is of course dated, but it still exudes a wonderful charm with several excellent written songs that all deserved to be hits on their own. Of the four singles released, Those First Impressions, Take Me To The Girl, Waiting For The Love Boat and Breakfast, only the later ones have the charts peaking at number 36. The feeling is more commercial than its predecessor, the critically acclaimed Sulk, and got mixed responses to the release that was criticized for containing fill tracks. The truth is that there is little input here, there are different styles, yes, and Mackenzie’s vocal acrobatics is often amazing, any criticism can be focused on a slight under-utilization of string sections where they would fit perfectly with tracks.

Those first impressions and Waiting For The Love Boat should have been radio friendly choices and the resulting big hits. Unfortunately, the record buying public was unable to appreciate the incredible vocal range and the beautiful songwriting in collaboration with guitarist and old friend Steve Reid. It is hard to see why the album was not a bigger success, but fingers were pointing at Warner Bros who reportedly promoted and promoted the release incorrectly.

The title track Perhaps is fast and sees a vocal range that rises and rises in a seemingly manic style but somehow controlled. Mackenzie was a huge talent and it was no surprise that none other than Dame Shirley recorded Bassey with him, he could sing low and high while he performed an amazing vocal technique between the two that still makes him instantly recognizable.

Schampout and Helicopter Helicopter see a more experimental side with the former with what can only be described as screeching screams and the latter is a hectic steam train from a track with heavy electro-warbling towards the end. The breakfast is simply beautiful and Thirteen Feelings sees an exciting voice and background that continues to impress.

The Stranger In Your Voice is criminally underestimated as a song and stands out as one of the best albums, although The Best Of You (with Eddi Reader on vocals) seems to be somewhat out of contact with the rest of the album, despite that it’s a great song. The standard album ends with Don’t Give Me That Told You So look where Billy gets away with singing “bla bla bla bla bla bla” and no one beats an eyelid.

Disc one contains four instrumentals that are available on CD for the first time.

Disc two is dominated by alternative versions of the album tracks, including three for Waiting For The Love Boat and Take Me To The Girl (a message that may have been released). Take Me To The Girl also gets the torch-song treatment and renamed The Girl That Took Me. An ‘adaptation’ of breakfast is different from the original version and perhaps (sorry) not so good and, a cover version of Kites, originally a top 10 hit for Simon Dupree and The Big Sound in 1967, which Billy released under the name 39 Lyon Street are also among the thirteen extra numbers.

If you may not have heard it before, it will surprise you, not only for the quality of many of the songs, but also for the fairly excellent voice of Billy Mackenzie. A voice that may never have achieved true recognition, but that has left its mark on many singers that followed.

All words by Paul Scott-Bates. More of Paul’s writing about Louder Than War can be found in his author’s archive. Paul’s website is hiapop and you can follow him on Twitter as @hiapop and on Facebook here.

