The astronauts were launched in Florida for the first time in almost 10 years

For almost the entire presidency of Barack Obama, the United States space industry was outsourced to Russia. But President Donald Trump has made space exploration a priority for his administration, and for the first time in almost a decade spaceflight will depart Florida on May 27.

The date of the next trip from U.S. soil to the International Space Station may change, but it will happen, NASA officials said, marking the first launch of Florida since the first space shuttle flight in 2011.

The Washington Post reported on the development, including a public and private partnership that will make it come true:

This time, though, the launch will be noticeably different from any other in space agency history. Unlike Mercury, Gemini, Apollo or the space shuttle era, the rocket will be owned and operated not by NASA, but by a private company – SpaceX, the hard-charging commercial space company Elon Musk.

For all the triumphs of the company and its experience flying cargo to the NASA International Space Station, never one human has ever flown into space, a significant and dangerous challenge. NASA has been working with the California-based company for years to ensure that its Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft can safely deliver astronauts to orbit. And the flight would be the culmination of years of work, which at times has seen setbacks and delays.

With a successful launch, SpaceX would be annoyed by its rival, Boeing, which also has a contract to fly NASA crews to the space station as part of the agency’s “commercial crew program.” Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft suffered a series of major setbacks during a test flight without astronauts in December, which prevented it from attacking the station and triggered a NASA investigation.

The Post reported that the research uncovered issues and that it was recently Boeing agreed to refute the mission without astronauts on board before launching with astronauts.

“In 2014, NASA awarded $ 6.8 billion in contracts to SpaceX and Boeing, which won the largest portion of the pot, $ 4.2 trillion, while SpaceX obtained $ 2.6 billion. dollars for the same work, “the message reported. “Last year, SpaceX successfully flew its dragon to the station, paving the way for a crew flight.”

The space station represents “a $ 100 billion investment by the U.S. taxpayer,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in an interview. “It is a symbol of diplomacy and cooperation that is important not only to our country, but to the entire world. Mission is essential.”

The Post acknowledged that so far NASA has been dependent on Russia to send men and women into space, and the cost of such dependency is high and continues to increase “from $ 21.3 million per seat on 2006 to almost $ 82 million a seat by 2015, an increase of almost 300 percent. “

According to the missile, NASA has assigned two of its most experienced astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who have been to space on several occasions and who are former military test pilots.

“If all went as planned, it will depart at 4.32pm from Box 39A of the Kennedy Space Center, a historic starting point for many Apollo missions and shuttles,” The Post reported.

Follow Penny Starr at Twitter.