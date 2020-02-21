[The attack of the bees in Pasadena leaves 5 persons, which includes a fireman, hospitalized with various bites – Up Information Info Los Angeles]

PASADENA (CBSLA) – An influx of bees near a beehive in Pasadena still left at least five folks hospitalized for numerous bites, which include a firefighter, and other accidents.

The Pasadena Fire Section responded to the swarm on Colorado Boulevard in between South Bonnie Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue.

The groups applied a fire extinguisher in the hive positioned at the corner of the roof of a four-story building.

Colorado Boulevard was closed in both equally instructions and persons ended up encouraged to leave the region.