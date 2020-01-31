BEIRUT – An attack by government forces on rebel-held northwest Syria has driven around 700,000 people to the Turkish border and triggered an international crisis, said U.S. Special Envoy for Syria, James Jeffrey, on Thursday.

Supported by the Russian Air Force, government troops have been swiftly attacking Idlib since last week, recapturing dozens of cities and arming a region where millions have sought refuge in Syria since the beginning of the nearly nine-year war in Syria.

The campaign has exacerbated tensions between Moscow and Ankara. Fearing a new wave of migrants piling up across the border, Turkey has a dozen observation posts in Idlib, part of a de-escalation agreement that is said to currently violate Russia.

At an online press conference, Jeffrey said that the Syrian government and Russian fighter jets had hit Idlib with 200 air strikes “mainly against civilians” in the past three days and that several Turkish observation posts had been “cut off” by the government’s move.

There are “massive troop movements that are pushing back hundreds of square kilometers and, I believe, employing 700,000 people who are already internally on their way to the Turkish border, which will then lead to an international crisis,” said Jeffrey.

More than 3.5 million Syrian refugees already live in Turkey.

Moscow and Damascus claim to be fighting militant jihadists who have carried out more attacks on civilians in Aleppo in northern Syria. According to legal groups and rescue workers, air strikes have destroyed hospitals, schools and other civilian areas.

In a significant milestone for President Bashar Assad’s expressed urge to retake all of Syria, government troops on Tuesday took Idlib’s second largest city, Maarat al-Numan, an urban center that spans the M5 international highway between the capital Damascus and Aleppo, as important for the Trade.

A Syrian army general, speaking on a media trip through Maarat al-Numan on Thursday, said the latest military campaign is focused on securing the entire M5 motorway. “God wants it will be ready in four to five days,” he said.

Smoke rose in some of the city’s buildings on Thursday, while the destroyed outside areas of other buildings fell on streets that were only inhabited by civilians.

The war-torn Syrian economy has been in deeper crisis in recent months. The rapidly weakening currency has pushed up inflation and exacerbated the plight of Syrians who have to afford basic services.

“They use Idlib as a kind of distraction that enables them to keep their loyalist constituencies at war-related levels,” said Yezid Sayigh, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut. “This is a regime that is unable to demonstrate effective control and revive economic activity, revitalize markets, and keep the lira.”

A Thursday report from the United States increasingly described bleak conditions for Syrians in need of protection and food to escape the bombing.

“Whole cities have emptied as more and more civilians flee north to areas that are considered safer but are rapidly shrinking as territorial progress against opposition forces continues,” said David Swanson, United Nations regional spokesman for the Syrian crisis in Amman.