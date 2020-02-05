The attentive student at the LSU helps the police catch a man accused of burglary

Randall Gerard Davis

BATON ROUGE – According to the LSU police, an attentive student captured a man who was accused of breaking into vehicles on campus.

According to police, 33-year-old Randall Davis was caught shooting vehicles on January 27.

According to an official report, video surveillance shows how Davis pulls on the door handles of several cars in the west parking lot of the LSU UREC and steals one of the vehicles from a backpack with an Apple Macbook Pro.

Police said she saw Davis drive a red four-door Hyundai at the time of the break-in, but was unable to find him shortly after the incident.

However, another incident with Davis occurred on February 4, which led to his arrest.

An LSU student told the police that she had tried to park her car in West Ag Lot on the LSU campus when she discovered Davis who was driving.

The student said she immediately called the LSU police and shadowed Davis in her vehicle until the officers arrived.

After catching up with Davis, officials found that he had a criminal record of theft and burglary.

He was arrested and sent to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for two incidents of burglary.