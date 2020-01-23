The Attorney General of FL partners with Uber to combat human trafficking

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody works with Uber to fight human trafficking.

Moody is now working with Uber to hold training courses for Uber drivers on human trafficking.

“We have trained not only law enforcement agencies throughout the year, but also people in the community and in certain businesses who will be able to detect signs of human trafficking,” said Moody.

Uber believes the new partnership will result in more trafficking in the state.

“Many of these victims don’t know how to get help, and if our drivers can work with law enforcement and community organizations to identify these cases and provide those victims with the help they need, we believe that this is good for our community and for them is our state, ”said Javier Correoso of Uber Public Affairs.

Over 100,000 Uber drivers will take part in the training. Several training sessions have already taken place in South Florida before the Superbowl.

“What is clear, if we host these large-scale events, history shows us that it will necessarily drive more traffickers into the state,” said Moody. “We never want to give up hosting these events, but we also never want to close our eyes to what this entails.”

According to Moody, there were more than 160 trafficking arrests in Atlanta related to the Super Bowl last year. For this reason, the two say that they are doing the training. Drivers learn to recognize and report signs of human trafficking.

This news is reassuring for Uber drivers like Priscilla Wilcox.

“I think it’s a good idea to do training to see signs of child trafficking,” said Wilcox.

Training continues throughout the year, according to Uber and the Attorney General.

