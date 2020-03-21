The attractive young lady has paid to buy the public goods at closing

Writer Roxane Gay hosts the Feminist AF Panel at the Vulture Festival in Los Angeles, California. (SEE ALSO / AFP / Getty)

Roxane Gay has restored everyone’s faith in humanity by offering to buy supplies for people who are in financial trouble because of the coronavirus epidemic.

A renowned feminist writer, professor and commentator wrote on Twitter: “If you break up and need to be saved in a sale I will give you $ 100. Like 10 people. It’s not much but I know it’s not right there. Reply with Venmo.”

He also said that he sends money to 20 random people, and his kindness encourages his followers to do the same.

One Twitter user reached out to Los Angeles citizens who were worried about feeding their children due to closing school.

He wrote: “I am free to DM and will give whatever I can to help.

“A lot of people have helped me in my time of need and I really want to give it a go.”

If you are in #LosAngeles and want to feed your baby due to being locked out of school because of #coronavirus it’s free DM me and I will give whatever I can to help. Many people have helped me in my time of need and I really want to pay for it.

Another wrote: “I just opened a VENMO account, I can give 20 ppl $ 50 … it hit me.”

While many of his followers came to the aid of anyone they needed, others in need also used comments to ask for help.

One person wrote: “I have no money and I am living alone to help myself if I needed some help.” Another Twitter user enthusiastically supported them.

One person was helped when they said they needed to feed their son. He received his reply: “We have sent you something alive with a backpack. Good luck!”

A teacher with a “check pay check” also reached out for help, explaining what he described about Venmo.

One of Gay’s followers replied: “It has happened. I hope it helps. Gotta help us and raise our teachers.”

Some were worried that Roxane Gay would be taken by others, but replied: “I can’t CSI this one. If people are shady, then between them is Beyoncé.”