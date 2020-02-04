The audit finds that the Burke-class destroyers have not been adequately trained

February 4 (UPI) – Navy fleet commanders identified – but did not address, training deficiencies during Arleigh Burke-class missile destroyer mission cycles, a defense ministry report released Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense inspector general, investigators who reviewed Navy readiness assessments and naval exemptions from ships between August 2013 and April 2018 found that the training deficits persisted because the Navy complied with the U.S. Military law had not always met Handbook on surface power readiness.

For example, the report says that the USS Howard did not complete all of the strike warfare mission area exercises, so the ship cannot provide shooting support, for example to determine where the ship is shooting.

The results for each ship are summarized in the public version of the report. However, it is said that nine of the destroyers’ twelve commanders reported lack of training such as the inability to obtain certification, or knowledge of mission areas such as electronic warfare.

The report recommends that the U.S. Fleet Command commander, working with commanders from three U.S. fleets, determine whether the Burke-class destroyers have significant training deficiencies and instruct the Burke-class destroyers to resolve any outstanding training requirements immediately or allowed to accomplish the mission as soon as possible. “