The aunt who helps indigenous students adapt to college life

In indigenous families, the aunt often serves as an additional mother who advises and supports younger relatives.

Last year, in consultation with local indigenous organizations, Confederation College piloted its version of the aunt to encourage incoming students, who often have little or no family history, to get through the first semester.

Lillian Comeau paid the bill in several ways.

She dropped out of college in 2005, but often returned for part-time jobs to keep up to date with student policies and services. Comeau, who had a Mi’kmaq great-grandmother and grew up as the second oldest in a family with 14 children, found the role of “aunt” easily and helped raise her siblings. She is also a real aunt for numerous nieces and nephews in her family.

READ: How to help students in need

“It was just a friendly approach. That did the trick, ”she says, working with about 80 indigenous students from the first school year 2018/19. “It seemed like they could trust me.”

For historical (including home school legacy), financial, and social reasons, indigenous students are generally at greater risk of dropping out of college than non-indigenous students.

Students will “leave school because of a family situation if someone falls ill,” said Brenda Small, vice president of the Confederation Center for Indigenous Learning Policy and Research. “The other factor we’ve seen is that they will face the financial challenges.”

Between 2014 and 2016, the federal government estimated that 22 percent of self-identified indigenous students left after the first semester, which is almost twice the rate of non-indigenous students.

Last year, as part of the one-year pilot project, the college hired Comeau, a former long-time employee with student counseling expertise who acted as a “proactive advisor”. In this role, Comeau Indigenous greeted students who arrived on campus periodically, instead of contacting college if they encountered a roadblock.

Emily Willson, a research project manager at the center, says that for the role of public relations, “we needed the perfect person” and Comeau was. She established a friendly relationship with the students and referred them to the resources of the indigenous people on campus, including tutors and elders, and helped with non-academic problems related to housing, childcare and personal finance.

SCHOOL PROFILE: Confederation College

Initially, only a few students had attended the open houses held during the month. Over time, students frequently replied to Comeau emails asking them to attend events. “In the further course I would be very happy,” says Comeau. “Even when they said,” Thank you, I’m fine, “it was good because I knew you understood the message.”

Some problems appeared to be minor. When the students couldn’t afford to buy calculators for accounting lessons, Comeau referred them to the library to deregister the free equipment.

“Things like that mean so much,” she says.

Others were more serious. When a student in Comeau found out about his psychological problems, she immediately sought the help of indigenous advisors on campus, who quickly made a medical appointment. “The semester had just started and I could feel that this person really needed help,” she says. “That was the moment when I felt like I had helped that person go on (at school).”

The pilot project was the subject of a research study by the Confederation Center for Politics and Research in Indigenous Education and the Research Initiative for Education Policy (EPRI) at the University of Ottawa.

In her study by naadamaage (“One who helps people”) at Confederation, the Center and EPRI compared a control group of self-identified indigenous students with another group, including indigenous ones, that Comeau “supported”. The level of “persistence” – the one who entered the second semester – was about eight percentage points higher for those who received proactive support than those who went through university services alone.

“We know – statistically speaking – that this has had a positive impact,” says Willson.

In addition, the pilot project has led to an increased appreciation of what “learners need to survive and be successful”. The proactive advice has closed this big gap. “

On the basis of the results of the study, the federal government is developing a plan to expand the role of existing advisors to indigenous students in autumn and to supplement the public relations work carried out by Comeau in the past year.