The Aussie Open winner, Novak Djokovic, returns to first place. Sofia Kenin ranks 7th in the women’s ranking, while Naomi Osaka falls 10th

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Novak Djokovic returned to No. 1 on the ATP ranking after winning his eighth Australian Open title on Monday, while Sofia Kenin’s first Grand Slam Cup brought her to career No. 7 and made her the No. 1 American made the WTA list.

Djokovic’s 6: 4, 4: 6, 2: 6, 6: 3, 6: 4 win against Dominic Thiem in the final at Melbourne Park on Sunday enabled the 32-year-old from Serbia to get a place and to withdraw from him Rafael Nadal.

Nadal had overtaken Djokovic in November and was the oldest year-end No. 1 at 33, but Nadal lost ranking points when he was eliminated by Thiem a year after finishing second at the Australian Open.

This is Djokovic’s 276th week at the top of ATP, the third most common in the history of the computerized leaderboard that began in the 1970s. Roger Federer holds the record of 310, followed by Pete Sampras with 286.

If Djokovic stays in first place until the first week of October, he will overtake Federer.

“This is certainly one of the two biggest goals,” said Djokovic, who defeated Federer in the semi-finals at Melbourne Park. “I mean, it’s no secret.”

The other? Meet with Federer and Nadal for most major championships. Federer leads with 20, Nadal with 19 and Djokovic with 17.

Nadal is in second place in the ranking, Federer remained in third place and Thiem rose by one place to fourth, while the US vice champion Daniil Medvedev slipped to fifth place.

The highest jump in the top 100 was made by Tennys Sandgren, an American who moved from 100th to 44th place thanks to the quarter-finals. He pushed Federer to the edge this round, held seven match balls, but was unable to convert any.

The 21-year-old Kenin, who lives in Florida, was the youngest woman to win the Australian Open since Maria Sharapova in 2008, defeating two-time major champion Garbiñe Muguruza 4: 6, 6: 2, 6: 2 in the final on Saturday.

Kenin rose eight places and is the youngest American to make her top 10 debut since Serena Williams in 1999.

When Williams stayed 9th after her defeat in Australia, Kenin passed a player she thought was an idol.

“It hasn’t penetrated yet. Everything is just a blur for me. I just can’t believe what happened. Yeah, it’s just great. I feel like I’m doing some great things for American tennis. That is a great honor, ”said Kenin on Saturday.

“I saw Serena. I followed her, all the slams she won. It feels special to be just ahead of her. I’m just super excited. I can’t wait to go to the Fed Cup with her play. “

The United States will host Latvia in Everett, Washington in next weekend’s team competition.

Ash Barty took first place in the WTA after losing to Kenin in the semi-finals. Simona Halep, then ousted by Muguruza, moved from 3rd to 2nd place with Karolina Pliskova.

Muguruza, who had not been sown in a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in six years, returned to the top 20 and rose from 32nd to 16th place.

The 2019 champion in Melbourne, Naomi Osaka, rose from 4th to 10th place after losing to the 15-year-old American Coco Gauff in the third round. In her tournament debut in week 2, Gauff rose from 67th to 51st place.