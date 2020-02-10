The Australian dollar sinks to a decade low as the corona virus questions the local currency

The Australian dollar has hit a more than 10-year low of 67.18 US cents, but the good news is that this could help mitigate the corona virus’ economic blow.

US and European markets eased slightly on Friday night due to renewed virus concerns, but this was expected from the Australian market, which remained unchanged throughout the day on Friday.

“As a result, futures trading in our market rose slightly. This suggests that our market will rise flat to slightly tomorrow, maybe five to ten points,” said AMP Capitals chief economist Shane Oliver yesterday.

The Australian dollar fell to its lowest level since 2009. (AAP)

World market concerns about the virus caused the Australian dollar to drop to 67.18 cents on Friday night, the lowest since 2009, when commodity prices fell.

While making overseas travel more expensive for Australians, it also makes the country more internationally competitive, which could mitigate the effects of the corona virus, said Dr. Oliver.

There is some evidence that new cases may stabilize at around 3,000 a day, although pandemic stabilization may be followed by an increase in new cases.

“If it looks like the number of new cases has peaked, we can be confident that the equity markets will bottom out. However, the big uncertainty is when this peak will occur and secondly how big the economic ones will be Impact will be, “said Dr. Oliver.

“I think equity markets are ready to survive a short-term disruption, but if it drags on, investors will become more and more nervous.”

China’s global growth could suffer significant damage if workers continue to stay away from work and affect output.

Travel bans have already impacted tourism and could impact educational export earnings if students who cannot study at a university apply for reimbursement.

A negative March quarter seems likely for Australia’s economy, Dr. predicted Oliver.

In addition to the corona virus updates, the market also expects a busy week for the US, including a speech by Fed chairman Jay Powell to Congress, inflation figures on Thursday, and retail sales in January on Friday.

In Australia, December real estate finance figures and a survey by the National Australia Bank are released today. Reserve Bank chairman Philip Lowe is expected to speak in a panel discussion on Thursday about ongoing rate cuts.