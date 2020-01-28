The Australian government raises the warning level for travel advice for China during the outbreak

The federal government has urged the Australians to rethink their trip to China, which is an escalation of the warning to include the entire nation now that the coronavirus is spreading.

Secretary of State Marie Payne announced shortly after midnight that the State Department had raised its warning status after consultations with the Chinese government.

“We now advise you to rethink your trip to China as a whole, as local authorities have introduced novel # corona virus and travel restrictions,” she wrote on Twitter.

Earlier DFAT reports issued a “do not travel” notice for Hubei Province and Wuhan City, where the epidemic started.

“Due to the outbreak of the novel corona virus, we advise you to rethink your trip to China as a whole and not to travel to Hubei Province,” the DFAT warning said today.

“The Chinese authorities have restricted travel to parts of the country and can extend these restrictions in the short term.

“Travelers may be quarantined based on their health status or previous location.”

The Australian government’s travel advice for all of China has increased as a result of the coronavirus epidemic. (AP)

Ms. Payne confirmed yesterday that the Australian government had been in talks with the Chinese authorities about the Corona virus outbreak and was considering how to move Australians out of the region in Hubei Province.

“Our embassy in Beijing and our consulate in Shanghai are also working with international partners and the Chinese government to determine what support Australians can get on the ground,” an earlier statement said.

“Australia does not have a consular mission in Wuhan.”

Public officials in China have disinfected public areas as the virus continues to spread. (AP)

More than 100 people have died in China, and more than 4,500 cases of the new mainland virus have been confirmed. Over 1700 of these have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

There are five confirmed cases in Australia, four in NSW and one in Victoria. None of the cases is fatal.

Face masks have also been distributed to people of all ages as the disease bounces around the world. (AP)

Queensland Health conducted six-person tests for the virus, and all tests were negative.

There is still no evidence that the virus is transmitted from person to person in Australia.