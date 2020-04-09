The Australian Health Authority warns against the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19

The Australian government health authorities have warned against the use of anti-malaria hydroxychloroquine drugs in the treatment of COVID-19.

The Australian Health Protection Leadership Committee (AHPPC) said the use of experimental drugs such as hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus prevention and treatment is not recommended. The body adds the drug should only be prescribed as part of clinical trials.

“Due to safety concerns, and unknown effects of prescribing this drug for use outside the label, such as for COVID-19 infection, there are currently no recommendations for treating patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease,” the AHPPC said in a statement .

“The exact dosage of the drug for use in COVID-19 has not been determined, and there is concern that if used inappropriately, the use of drugs that are not labeled can cause toxicity and cause adverse outcomes for patients.”

AHPPC notes that there is currently very limited evidence to support the use of drugs for the treatment of COVID-19.

“The health and safety of all Australians is very important, and at the moment, the AHPPC considers evidence supporting the use of drugs that do not fit the label for COVID-19 is inadequate,” the organization said. “We will continue to monitor clinical trial results, and will update our recommendations as more information becomes available.”

However, the Australian Department of Health said hydroxychloroquine could be given “in a controlled environment in the care of seriously ill patients in the hospital.”

Anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine is being explored in clinical trials for its potential to reduce the severity of coronavirus symptoms or provide protection against infection. Although many are touting the drug, including President Donald Trump, its effectiveness against the disease in the wider population is unknown.

Virologists and infectious diseases have warned that hydroxychloroquine can cause severe and life-threatening side effects. The drug, which is used to treat some autoimmune conditions such as lupus, should not be used to treat conditions that have not been tested, they said. There have been various reports about how effective it is, but there is no concrete evidence from large studies reviewed by colleagues that this drug works against coronavirus.

A small study of 36 patients by researchers in France showed that the drug can clear the infection within a few days, but the trial was not carried out randomly – meaning patients who received treatment were deliberately chosen.

Another small study published by the Journal of Zhejiang University in China shows that patients who use hydroxychloroquine do not fight COVID-19 more often than those who don’t get the drug. Thirty patients were included in the study, which was conducted randomly.

This week, a hospital in France stopped experimental treatments using hydroxychloroquine in at least one coronavirus patient after it became a “major risk” for their heart health.

University of Nice Hospital Center tested hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients. A statement from the hospital said it was testing four experimental treatments, one of which included hydroxychloroquine. In an interview with the French daily newspaper Nice-Matin, Professor Émile Ferrari, head of the cardiology department at the Pasteur hospital in Nice, said that the side effects had been identified, with some patients having to stop treatment because of the risks posed. .

A pack of hydroxychloroquine sulfate

