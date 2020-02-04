The Australian missionary Martin Chan fears that he will be held in Cambodia indefinitely

Australian missionary Martin Chan is concerned to be held indefinitely behind bars in Cambodia after judges in a Phnom Penh appeals court adjourned a third bail hearing on his case.

“I have no intention of leaving this country,” he said on Tuesday when a bank of three judges asked him if he was a flight risk.

“My nationality is Australian and my passport is Australian.”

Chan was stoic but looked tired when he arrived at the Justice Department, tied up but dressed in plain clothes.

However, the 49-year-old feared that he would stay in the Kandal Provincial Prison, where he had spent the past three months in a small cell with 90 other inmates.

Australian missionary Martin Chan. (AAP)

“I am concerned that I will be detained until the director returns from Korea,” he said, referring to Jung Young-Kim, who founded His International Services, a Christian charity that commissioned PHV Construction, a bilingual school to build for 1000 students.

The court heard that the dispute that broke out following the fall of the project in 2016 had already been resolved by the National Arbitration Panel, where Chan was also freed from any wrongdoing.

A copy of PHV’s legal statement alleging fraudulent acts by Chan and Young-Kim had “severely damaged” the company and no reason to terminate the contract was given.

Young-Kim then traveled to Korea, while Chan, a volunteer, stayed and was later arrested.

“I lost my freedom as an Australian citizen,” he said in the courtroom, which was filled with family members, friends, and employees of the Australian embassy.

“I’m worried that it will take me a long time to remember when.”

Chan has gained compassion among Cambodians and is a hot topic on social media, while an international petition demanding his release has garnered over 13,000 signatures.

The case was adjourned until Friday when the court announced its decision on the bail application.

Chan’s wife Deborah Kim said she remains concerned.

“The judge did not take the arbitration result into account at all. He only spoke about the plaintiff’s allegations of fraud,” the Sydney-trained optician told AAP in court.

Kim and Chan volunteered for His International Services in Cambodia for seven years, where Chan oversaw the construction of the school until it collapsed.

“We just want a fair hearing. You married a civil case to a criminal case,” Kim said.