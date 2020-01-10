The Australian Navy delivers emergency beer to the fire-stricken city

Loading...

SYDNEY – The Australian Navy, which is tasked with rescuing fire-caught residents on the southeast coast, received a new mission on Friday: it delivers beer to a country pub that is about to dry up.

More than a thousand people were evacuated from the city of Mallacoota, and the military sent landing craft to gather families trapped there since New Year’s.

After several shuttle trips and the immediate onset of the emergency, the Navy will provide the thirsty survivors with much-needed supplies, including a valuable load of “cans,” a spokesman for the Defense Ministry said.

“The beer does not take up unnecessary space on HMAS Choules and important supplies have not been unloaded to accommodate the beer,” added the spokesman.

Carlton and United Breweries said they dropped alcohol at Cerberus Naval Base on Friday to deliver it to the Mallacoota Hotel after it was about to expire.

The delivery includes 20 barrels and four pallets of beer and cider for a city with a population of around 1,000 people.

“A pub without beer is bad enough at best,” said Peter Filipovic, CEO of Carlton and United Breweries. “After what the residents of Mallacoota and ‘firies’ went through, all we can do is make sure they can enjoy a beer.

“We are not sure if the Navy ever shipped beer to civilians, but these fires are an extraordinary disaster,” said Filipovic.

The 16,000-ton aid ship HMAS Choules was due to return to Mallacoota with the beer on Friday.

LATEST ASIA-PACIFIC STORIES