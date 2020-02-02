The Australians are said to be flown from Wuhan “in the next 24 hours,” says Greg Hunt

Federal Minister of Health Greg Hunt is confident that the Australians will be taken from the Chinese city of Wuhan – the epicenter of the coronavirus – to Christmas Island in the next 24 hours.

Mr. Hunt confirmed that an Australian rescue team with a mobile hospital had arrived at the former Christmas Island detention center.

“The staff is on site to receive the passengers from Wuhan and we expect the flight to be picked up within the next 24 hours,” Hunt told reporters in Canberra on Sunday.

A Qantas 747 left Sydney Airport for Wuhan this afternoon. Hundreds of Australians are flown out of Coronavairus' epicenter, where more than 300 people have died. Foreigners who have traveled to or from China have been denied entry to Australia due to strict new regulations.

A Qantas flight via Hong Kong to Wuhan left Sydney on Sunday afternoon.

The flight, operated by a volunteer team of four pilots and 14 Qantas flight attendants, will pick up passengers in Wuhan before flying back to Australia.

Various measures have been taken to deal with the risk of the virus spreading with passengers who need to undergo a health check before passengers and crew board and wear surgical masks.

There will be limited food and beverage service to minimize crew-passenger interaction, and the 747 aircraft will then be cleaned thoroughly.

Earlier, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said evacuees would not be charged $ 1,000 as previously announced. It is a mistake to say so.

“The State Department has publicly stated that they have provided false information,” Frydenberg told ABC’s Insider Program on Sunday.

The department had previously said the charges were in line with the precautions taken when people were flown from Cairo during the Arab Spring.

Less than an hour earlier, Home Secretary Peter Dutton had announced that Sky News evacuees would be billed at $ 1,000, as did Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other ministers last week.

Coronavirus deaths have increased to over 300, and the first death outside of China has been confirmed today.

Mr. Frydenberg also said Beijing still had to agree to the evacuation, which would result in Australians being quarantined on Christmas Island.

“We are working on the problems, but we hope that approval will be imminent,” said the treasurer.

Union leader Anthony Albanese mocked the contradictions among the ministers within a few hours.

“This government is not working,” Albanese told reporters in Melbourne.

“Scott Morrison didn’t team up because he’s too distracted from doing politics with every issue.”

There are 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia in which NSW and Victoria ask people who were in mainland China on or after February 1 to isolate themselves for 14 days.

Mr. Morrison announced on Saturday that overseas travelers who have left or traveled through China will be denied entry to Australia to stop the spread of the corona virus.

Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family members, dependents, legal guardians and spouses will be exempt from the strict measures, Morrison said.

Australians are also instructed not to travel to mainland China.

The new travel rules are already having an effect.

Border patrol officer Michael Outram told reporters that 71 passengers were not allowed to board China overnight and twelve flights had been canceled on Sunday.

Arrivals at major airports are welcomed by screening agreements.

Incoming travelers receive masks and information and are tested with thermometers.

“It gives the Australian public additional security that we are absolutely determined to address this issue,” said Dutton.

“We have made these decisions decisively to get to this point and we will do everything we can to ensure Australian safety.”

There are now more than 14,000 cases worldwide with just over 300 deaths.