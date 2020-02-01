The author Mary Higgins Clark died at the age of 92

February 1 (UPI) – Mystery writer Mary Higgins Clark died in Naples, Florida, according to her publisher. She was 92 years old.

A statement on the author’s website said Friday that the cause was “complications of age”.

Clark wrote 38 exciting novels, including Where are the children. A scream in the night. On the street where you live. Before I say goodbye. Don’t cry anymore, lady . A stranger watches and The lost yearsas well as four collections of short stories, the historical novel Mount Vernon love storywho have favourited Memoirs kitchen privilegesand the children’s books – ghost ship and The magical Christmas horse,

Together with her daughter Carol Higgins Clark and the author Alafair Burke, she wrote numerous other books.

Many of her stories have been adapted as television films.

“It is impossible to overestimate the importance of Mary’s contribution to our success and her role in the modern history of Simon & Schuster,” said Carolyn K. Reidy, president and CEO of the publisher.

“More than 100 million copies of their books have been printed in the United States. They are international bestsellers and have been translated into all major and many lesser-known languages,” added Reidy. “But these historical publications tell only a small part of Mary Higgins Clark’s larger story. She was simply a remarkable woman who survived an early life full of difficulties and challenges without doubting (and was) her ability to be a naturally born storyteller one for eternity), which persisted through scrutiny and rejection until it finally got its holy grail to be a published author. “