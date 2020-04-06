The Author of ‘Godshot’ Explains How Fiction Helps Confront Adversity in the Real World: NPR

Chelsea Bieker’s mother left when she was 9 years old. “Growing up, I was hungry for stories that were addressing some of the things I was experiencing and feeling,” she recalls. Whenever she found those stories, she says she felt healing, cathartic – liberating.

“It didn’t feel like I was so isolated – it made my experience feel more universal,” she says.

In Bieker’s debut, Godshot, the devastating drought in a fictional California city prompted residents to seek answers in a charismatic cult leader. The tale Lacey May is 14 when her mother abandoned her.

Bieker understands that, at a time when readers are facing real-world fears about coronavirus, it can feel like an odd moment to immerse oneself in a fictional world of drought, chaos and childhood trauma. But Bieker believes that this difficult time of quiet and isolation is an invitation to look after ourselves in new ways.

“I believe that fiction requires us to move on to the difficult parts of our lives and ourselves in trying to find some kind of grace …” she says. “Art can help me ask myself difficult questions and then try to answer them.”

Needless to say, there is time to watch Netflix – we all need to find the right balance for us. But “relying on some of the things that may be coming up during this time can be valuable as well,” says Bieker.

Highlights

On the challenges she had to face growing up

I was raised by two alcoholic parents and all the trauma and stress that comes with it. But mostly when I was 9, my mother left and did not return. And so I was dealing with this sorrow of this really confusing defeat. Because he didn’t die – it wasn’t like I could really have any closure with that sorrow. But she had left and existed elsewhere. So for the 9am crash, I was forced to consider this loss that I didn’t know how to categorize at the time. I now know that I call it sorrow and I have a language for it. But when I was a kid, I wanted to find books that reflected that in some way.

About why she decided that the characters in the book were part of a cult

I wanted those characters to have to deal with the devastation of the land very deeply. And the way these people are managing it is through spiritual stores. They are not looking for science. They are not looking for facts to explain what is happening around them. But they have this leader who is promising that if they behave in a certain way, if they do certain things, they somehow control them. They will praise God and give land. So while on the one hand, these characters are really ignoring climate change, and facts, and politics – they’re not in space at all. [But] they are also taking on this very intense responsibility in their own way – despite being wrong. And they are trying to do the right things. …

People want to feel like they are on the right track – they are doing something meaningful in their lives. The promise of a future heaven is a sight. And that’s definitely what the characters in this book are drawn to.

On women living on the outskirts of the city and operating a sex phone line – and why they are a lifeline for Lacey May

It’s her way. It’s a window into another way of living. And it is also a place to learn about your body for the first time in a very practical way. These are women who are connected to their bodies. They are empowered in their bodies in different ways. And seeing that really for the first time. She comes from a place that has absolutely no sex education and is being forced to produce. And these women provide this kind of door to this other way of thinking.

On Lacey May looking for other mother-daughter relationships

I think Lacey May realizes after her mother leaves that she will have to continue trying to find another type of upbringing. And she finds that through these kind of unlikely friendships with these other women throughout the book. And I think for her, she’s able to understand her own mother differently through their lens – which is important because she starts to see her mother not only as her mother, who failed her in so many ways, but as a person who falls and someone who there can be hope for, compassion for one day.

As to whether that reflects her own experience

My love for my mother never fell from it. … Looking back on my experience – and the experience definitely didn’t end, is something I continue to process today, especially as a mother to my own children – but the love for my mother that I had grown and evolved with his way and really never left.

So I wanted the book to … characterize this. That despite all the opportunities, there is still a connection and love left between this mother and the girl and the hope for her to be restored in a traditional sense – where the mother returns and life recovers start off happy as never before, that will never happen – but there you can hope for another kind of experience.

About her present relationship with her mother

I have a relationship with my mother. We never stopped having one. … I have actually noticed since I had my own children six years ago, my mother and I are able to interact differently and enjoy our time talking when we are able to have it. … I’ve got to see beauty in a really unconventional connection and take what we can get, you know?

As for what her romance says about obedience towards charismatic leaders

I think part of what Godshot is doing is that it prompts us to ask questions and not accept a package solution that seems to be rooted in this great group. I think that’s dangerous. And I think the characters in the book slowly notice that. And they begin to doubt, begin to access their own curiosity, and find their own answers. And I think it’s important for all of us – to be critical thinkers and not to hear just one voice.

