The authorities are looking for suspects accused of having stolen the deputy’s SUV and senior officials who have been chaotically persecuted by NOLA

NEW ORLEANS – Authorities are looking for a man accused of stealing the official vehicle of a St. Charles Parish sheriff on Monday morning.

According to WWL-TV, the man stole the vehicle shortly after his arrest near a pilot gas station on the Airline Highway at around 5 a.m.

Everything unfolded when MPs were sent to the gas station to investigate a suspicious car.

The MPs said they found a man in the vehicle who appeared to have shot a substance that might have been heroin.

Authorities say when they tried to catch the man, he drove off and plunged into a ditch where they could arrest him.

But when he was handcuffed and put in a patrol vehicle, MPs said the man somehow got behind the wheel of the patrol vehicle and drove away.

The ensuing chase became chaotic when MPs followed the suspect in their vehicles and one of the lawyers accidentally bumped into another vehicle near David Drive.

The Louisiana State Police (LSP) is conducting an investigation into this accident, and LSP spokesman Monroe Dillion told WWL-TV: “The other vehicle, which was a black sedan, was occupied by two to three occupants. These occupants were promoted to the Hospital with minor injuries. “

After the accident, MPs lost sight of the stolen police cruiser.

But only a few hours later they were able to find it in the 700 block of Toledano.

The authorities looked at footage from nearby surveillance cameras and watched the man get out of the stolen SUV shortly after 6 a.m. and apparently wipe his fingerprints before escaping towards a Walmart on Tchoupitoulas Street.

Investigators ask anyone with information about this suspect to contact Detective Kevin Tennison at (985) 783-1135 or (985) 783-6807.

