[the-automobile-thief-suspect-drives-to-jail-right-after-the-sufferer-tracks-him:-“welcome-household!”]

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (Up Information Details Nearby) – A person accused of thieving a auto went to jail immediately after the target helped him find him, according to Kentucky law enforcement.

Krystal Thompson reported her golden sedan was stolen early Wednesday though getting groceries at a Walmart in Shepherdsville.

“I went to put my buys in my motor vehicle and it wasn’t there,” Thompson explained to WLKY, a Up News Details affiliate.

The mother of 3 staff members alerted the shop workers and presented a police report. Then, her husband picked her up from the store and the few commenced driving on Kentucky Route 44, heading house.

“And as we get off 44, we pass a further car or truck and I will not assume about any of that, but my husband states: & # 39 Oh my God! & # 39 And I say, & # 39 What? & # 39 And he is, like, & # 39 I consider that was your motor vehicle! & # 39 ”Said Thompson.

She and her partner turned all around and commenced pursuing Joshua Altizer, 22, who afterwards mentioned police were being driving her auto. He named 911 again.

“I explain to you minute by moment, where we are, in which you are heading,” Thompson mentioned.

The officers reached them and explained to Thompson and her husband to retire. In accordance to law enforcement, Altizer accelerated and led the officers in a substantial-pace chase.

The persecution finished in the most unlikely spot when Altizer produced his way to the Bullitt County Detention Heart.

“The actuality that he took him to jail, I was like,” Wow! & # 39 “Thompson explained, laughing.

Law enforcement say Altizer fled the officers but was finally arrested. Thompson’s car was returned to her with minor damage.

“I didn’t count on to see him anymore, and the reality that we did it was a wonder,” he explained.

Even though they were being standing in the jail parking good deal, Thompson experienced only a person matter to say to Altizer.

“Certainly, I explained,” Welcome house, “he mentioned.

Altizer was charged with theft by illegally having a automobile, fleeing the police and acquiring stolen property.

