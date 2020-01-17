An avalanche in a California ski resort on Friday morning killed one skier and seriously injured another, the authorities said.

The avalanche occurred in the Alpine Meadows section of the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows ski area near Tahoe City, California, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the resort.

A male skier 34-year-old Cole Comstock from Blairsden, California, was killed in the avalanche, the sheriff said. A second male skier suffered serious lower body injuries and was taken to a local hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

The avalanche occurred at 10:16 a.m. (1:16 p.m. CET), the resort said in a statement. The Alpine Meadows Ski Patrol immediately searched the area, which ended at 11:45 a.m., with no other victims reported.

The cause of the avalanche remains unknown, although further investigations are planned, the resort said.

The resort is still open, although an area near the “subway ski slope” is currently closed, CNN Sheriff MPs said.

“The entire Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows team, including all first responders, expresses its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased,” said a statement on Friday. “We work closely with the families of all those affected to ensure that they continue to be looked after.”

The area had been on an avalanche guard before the incident after a storm over 25 inches of snow fell on Thursday. Alpine Meadows has an avalanche story in which seven people were killed in an avalanche in 1982.

,