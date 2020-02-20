[the-avalanches-release-new-song-‘we-will-normally-really-like-you’,-featuring-blood-orange]

The Avalanches have introduced ‘We Will Always Really like You’, a new music featuring Blood Orange. Listen to it underneath.

The Australian group premiered the tune today (February 20) at eight.10am GMT. It is their to start with launch considering that their 2018 ‘Because I’m Me’ remixes EP.

Blood Orange (actual title Dev Hynes) sings on the two-minute keep track of, which samples Smokey Robinson and The Roches. Stream it under.

In a statement posted shortly right after the song’s launch, the band gave additional context about the tune and their new report. They wrote, “Sometimes we get a information. Telling us our tunes has been there by means of darkish moments, loneliness, loss. There are no text to specific how going or profound this relationship with you is.

“Because the new music was born out of such times alone, and so it is felt, by these with open hearts, on the very same wavelength it was to start with made. Morse Code beamed and acquired by hearts and hearts alike.”

They extra, “Our new history is about these journeys, from darkness to light. About everyday living after (all kinds of) dying. About the transcendent character of new music alone.” Read the full statement underneath:

We Will Generally Really like You has begun to surface on streaming companies worldwide.

We hope you get pleasure from 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7qJl1F7kp4 — The Avalanches (@TheAvalanches) February 20, 2020

The Avalanches have been teasing the tune for the past 7 days or so. Yesterday, they posted a video of the track getting broadcast from the Capitol Data Tower in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles! The Capitol Tower has a concept for you 📡 .– . / .– .. .-.. .-.. / .- .-.. .– .- -.– … / .-.. — …- . / -.– — ..- / ..— —– .-.-.- —– ..— WWALY 20.02.20 pic.twitter.com/JVGXAbVo9q — The Avalanches (@TheAvalanches) February 19, 2020

That followed cosmic artwork posted to social media and place up around Australia on cryptic billboards past 7 days.

Those people boards featured a information that reads, “After we die, what then? We will generally adore you”, with a link to the URL wwaly.earth beneath the phrase. The web page, which The Avalanches’ official site also redirects to, features a online video with an audio clip of morse code that spells out the group’s identify.

The Avalanches launched their final album, ‘Wildflower’, in 2016. That ended a 16-year-extended wait for new tunes next their critically acclaimed 2000 debut, ‘Since I Remaining You’, which is widely regarded an influential file in the plunderphonics style.

The Avalanches are set to accomplish at numerous European festivals, which include All Details East 2020. The London festival, which will be held around two weekends in May well at Victoria Park, will be headlined by fellow Australian act Tame Impala. The lineup also includes most recent additions The Kooks and The Wombats.