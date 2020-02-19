[the-avalanches-tease-new-collaboration-with-blood-orange]

Australian digital team The Avalanches have teased an approaching collaboration with British singer Blood Orange, aka Dev Hynes.

Late on Tuesday evening (February 18), the team uploaded a new Fb include photograph that reveals Hynes as a collaborator on a new launch, likely titled ‘We Will Usually Adore You’.

The band also up-to-date their profile picture, which depicts arms held jointly to kind the letter W beneath a crescent moon towards a starry backdrop. Test it out under.

The updates to The Avalanches’ social media will come warm on the heels of cryptic billboards and visuals of cosmic new artwork all around Australia very last week (February 11). Those showcased a information that reads, “After we die, what then? We will often adore you”, with a website link to the URL wwaly.earth beneath the phrase.

The website page, which The Avalanches’ formal site also redirects to, options a video with an audio clip of morse code that spells out the group’s title. A launch day for the potential new substance has still to be verified.

Back again in 2016, The Avalanches produced their return to music with their sophomore album, ‘Wildflower’. The document arrived 16 yrs after they built their debut in 2000 with the critically acclaimed ‘Since I Left You’.

The Aussie group is also set to perform at All Factors East 2020. The London festival, which will be held above two weekends in May well at Victoria Park, will be headlined by fellow Australian act Tame Impala. The lineup also includes most recent additions The Kooks and The Wombats.