The avalanches tease something with cosmic new works of art

The Australian electronics group The Avalanches has updated their social media with new, cosmic works of art and sparked fan speculation that new music is on the way.

Yesterday (February 10th) the group updated their pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with the same images of a star-filled galaxy. They also deleted their Instagram account from all previous posts.

Posted by The Avalanches on Sunday February 9, 2020

According to the group’s Instagram stories, the avalanches in Australia also seem to have put up cryptic billboards that read, “What happens after we die? We will always love you ”, together with the URL wwaly.earth.

A cryptic billboard from The Avalanches. Credit: The Avalanche Official Instagram Story

There is a video with an audio snippet from Morsecode on the page that the Avalanches official website also redirects, which Rolling Stone Australia notes expresses the band’s name. There is also the occasional whisper of “We can hear you”. On the page, visitors can leave their name, email address and location for further updates. Convince yourself here.

Avalanches’ last album was “Wildflower” in 2016, which was released 16 years after their acclaimed debut “Since I Left You”.

The band has been working on their third album since 2018. “Our third album is taking shape and we can’t wait to share it with all of you,” they wrote on Twitter. “It is something very special.”

… Our third album is taking shape and we can’t wait to share it with all of you.

It’s very special.

Love and light,

the avalanches. @EMIMusicAU @xlrecordings @Astralwerks

– The Avalanches (@TheAvalanches) July 2, 2018

Last November, the Avalanches released another update to the album, saying they had just completed the album’s last session with the Australian Boys Choir.

Today’s studio. Last session of album 3 with the Australian Boys Choir oir https://t.co/JBvtCDLIRF

– The Avalanches (@TheAvalanches) November 18, 2019

Since then, they have remixed The Chemical Brothers ‘Out of Control and announced some European festival dates for 2020, including Ireland’s Forbidden Fruit Festival in May and the Netherlands’ best-kept secret in June.