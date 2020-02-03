The Avengers get the ADG Award for Best Art Class

The Guild of Guild of America (ADG) held a ceremony on February 1st to decide the winners in 11 categories. In Featured Fantasy Movies, Revenge: Endgame runs side by side with Aladdin, Dumbo, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Ad Astra.

Revenge counted 74 people associated with his art project and supervised by Raymond Chan. Therefore, the ADG is considered as one of the Oscar thermometers.

Other films and TV shows also received an ADG award. Toy Story 4, Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood, Chernobyl, the Russian doll, the Umbrella Academy, and The Big Bang Theory were some of the winners of the night.

Outside of ADG, we all know that the Avengers movie was a huge success. In the first weekend it reached $ 1 billion and spent about $ 356 million on production and marketing.

Another relevant piece of information is the amount of money spent on publicity: $ 200 million. The film was destined for success. They made a great graphic design and script.

Marvel movies are based on comics that are released every month and are in different time zones like the movies now, but they always relate to the time the company lives.

What about the comics then?

Well, Donny Cates, one of the authors of Marvel’s story, posted on Twitter a picture of Thor, who is also a revenge, in the DC world. Yada yada, we also know about their long “rivalry”. But Thor: The Winters Blackest will count with a scene in the Metropolis, the city in which League Justice lives and protects.

Cates has already mentioned his reference to the DC world and added colors that refer to the main characters of Justice: Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, Cyborg and Flash.

After doing the stories together, DC and Marvel seem to be approaching comics and, fortunately, screens as well. After Fox and Disney come together, we can expect the two worlds to cross over at some point. With that, we also have a lot of expectations of what might happen in the next films.

SPOILER ALERT!

Revenge: Endgame also contains Easter eggs, nothing more than hidden messages in it. That’s why we’ve written five of them for you!

# 1: Knowledge of X-Men

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, has already said it “makes sense” for both worlds. When Scott Lang visits the Vanished Memorial, we can see a mutant in the list. Roberto da Costa will be the new Sunspot on New Mutants movie.

# 2: Funeral scene

Did you know that Harley Keener appears during the funeral scene? He appeared in Iron Man 3 when he was 10 years old, and is now returning to the end of Endgame. What does this mean;

# 3: None after the credit scene

That’s right, Marvel movie fans know that you don’t have to leave the movie room until after the credits to watch a special scene. But this time, it was different: no scenes appeared. Just one song … do you remember where it was from?

Well, that’s difficult, we know. But it’s the same song as it was in Iron Man’s first film, when he was armored while kidnapped.

# 4: First homosexual character in the MCU

Yes Yes Yes! The first homosexual character of the MCU was executed by its brother-in-law Joe Russo. He mentions his wife during a group therapy session and is now the first openly gay man in Marvel movies.

# 5: Flashback flashback?

Last but not least … when Captain America goes back to the Endgame, he says goodbye to Bucky and tells him the same line he heard when he got on board the first Captain America movie. And Bucky responds exactly as he heard it!

How crazy is all that?