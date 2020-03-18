Throughout our lives we have been told that our average human body temperature is 98.6 degrees. It is one of those numbers that is barely contained in our consciousness. Especially at this point, when we are hyper aware of favorites, it is important to know what is common to know which one is higher.

For many of us, 98.6 has never felt right. I’ll use myself as an example. Unless I’m taking my temperature, it’s between 96.8 and probably 97.2 hung. It turns out I’m not weird (thus, at least) and the actual average human body temperature is no longer 98.6 degrees.

According to the Seattle Times, the average human birth temperature can be around 97.8 or lower depending on your birth. It makes sense when you think about it, and it’s still important to keep in mind that this is not a temperature we all have.

Of course it is logical that not everyone will have the same body temperature and this may vary with health, age, gender and other factors. Many women who track their body temperature to try to get pregnant will tell you that it can fluctuate depending on where you are in your cycle, for example.

This is understandable, but what is even more surprising to scientists is that over time the average body temperature has steadily decreased, which has dropped from 98৮..6 high to 97৯.৮ or less depending on the year of birth. This reduction may have to do with the case where that 98.6 number came from in the first place.

We have this number in a German physician named Carl Reinhold August Wonderlich. He conducted a study in 2005 that determined the number to be 0..6. Other studies have also existed since then, as modern researchers have compared the body temperature to that of modern civil war vets.

There are many reasons why people in the 19th century keep our body temperature higher than it is now. We do not have the kind of sanitation, healthcare or standard of living that means their bodies can be warmed against low-grade infections, especially in their teeth. And nowadays we have a lot more seating, but we are taller …

What has really surprised scientists is the fact that the average body temperature has not decreased since the 1850s, it has declined since the 1970s. This is more difficult to explain. Doctors are unsure whether it is climate change or over-measuring averages, high obesity rates or reducing ations medications.

But what we can be sure about is the number 98.6 and the number we should assume on the thermometer. It also makes sense for which number is higher for you. There is a difference between feeling uncomfortable because your body temperature is higher than normal and treating it as a fever is not considered a significant fever unless the temperature is above 100.4.

Nevertheless, it is a good idea to take your temperature when you are feeling healthy, so that you can know if there is a difference if you take it when you are feeling ill. Because 98.6 may be normal in 1851, but it may not be normal for you.

