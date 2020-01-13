The baby died in the bathtub after the mother took time for me

KNOX COUNTY, Tennessee (WGHP) – A Tennessee mother has been charged with the death of her 11-month-old son, who died after police claimed she left him unattended in the bath.

The child’s mother, Lindsee Leonardo, 32, is charged with first-degree murder after police say she left her children alone to give me some time, the WVLT reports.

Aiden Xavier Leonardo, 11 months old, died after spending several days in hospital.

Aiden’s father, David Brandon, says he is devastated.

“Honestly, I don’t even know how to think or feel now,” Brandon said.

Leonardo found the 11-month-old Wednesday evening no longer accessible.

According to police reports, she left Aiden and a 23-month-old alone in the bath to “smoke a cigarette and have some time for me.”

Leonardo said while she was gone, the 23-year-old turned the water back on and fully filled the tub, according to WATE. When she came back 10 minutes later, she found Aiden floating on his back.

First aiders took him to a Tennessee hospital, but he died a day later.

“Desolation. And I don’t want this to happen to anyone,” Brandon said. “Stay positive and pray that it won’t happen to anyone.”

He said Aiden’s legacy would never go away.

“Every second counts. Every little second. Something like this can happen,” Brandon said.

