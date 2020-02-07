“The Bachelor” Peter Weber talks about his last 6 women, “intact” final

NEW YORK – Peter is his last six wives on “The Bachelor” and hopes that one will be his wife.

Up to this point in the series, he had to apologize a lot! But, he says he feels he is getting more serious and that there is no time for the drama.

“I really wanted to focus on the people I knew there was something with,” said Peter.

He said he was not confused as to who he liked because there were many precursors in his mind at first.

“I wanted to do my best to give everyone a chance and if they weren’t at the head of the peloton, I didn’t necessarily want to count them too early, and that’s where my indecision comes from”, did he declare.

Many wondered why he had a duel with Mykenna and Tammy if he ended up eliminating Tammy first and then keeping Mykenna for the rose ceremony, and finally sending her home too.

“I wanted Mykenna to have a few more conversations with her,” said Peter. “I still didn’t know what I was going to do at this rose ceremony at that time.”

Peter said that as the drama between the women subsided, emotions rose for him in his relationships, especially as he headed for the last four hometowns of the women.

“I just wanted to assess how good I was with this person, if I could really see them as my wife and if I wanted to ask someone to eventually go and meet their family, you know, it’s a huge step to take and I didn’t take it lightly at all, “said Peter.

“The Bachelor” called this season “untouched” and Peter said it was because, “It was very unexpected, just how it all turned out in the end, I couldn’t have predicted much, and it was a difficult week for me, and I had to follow my heart through it, and I can say that I am happy, but just very unexpected. “

