‘the-bachelor-presents:-hear-to-your-heart’-forged-introduced:-see-who’s-exploring-for-perfect-harmony

LOS ANGELES — Get ready, Bachelor Nation: It is really time to meet the cast of the new “Bachelor” series “The Bachelor Provides: Hear to Your Heart.”

Here is a look at the singles in look for of a lasting partnership and the excellent duet:

Girls

Bekah, 25, musical theater, Washington, D.C.

Bri, 28, pop, Provo, Utah

Cheyenne, 23, R&B, Lawndale, Calif.

Jamie, 21, region, Nashville, Tenn.

Julia, 27, pop, Wayne, Penn.

Mariana, 23, R&B and pop, Dallas, Texas

Mel, 27, indie rock, Brooklyn, NY

Natascha, 33, pop, Los Angeles, Calif.

Ruby, 25, indie pop, Austin, Texas

Rudi, 24, R&B and pop, Los Angeles, Calif.

Savannah, 25, acoustic pop, Nashville, Tenn.

Adult males

Brandon, 34, American folks pop, Nashville, Tenn.

Chris, 30, soul, Los Angeles, Calif.

Danny, 26, singer-songwriter, Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Gabe, 28, soul/folk, Houston, Texas

Jack, 38, region, Dallas, Texas

Josh, 31, nation and pop, Nashville, Tenn.

Matt, 32, neo soul, Encino, Calif.

Michael Todd, 31, singer-songwriter, Atwater, Calif.

Russell, 26, American people, New York, NY

Ryan, 28, jazz, funk, pop and R&B, Dearborn Heights, Mich.

Sheridan, 27, R&B soul pop, Austin, Texas

Trevor, 29, nation pop, Encino, Calif.

ABC teased that the sequence will also incorporate “unique appearances by some of Bachelor Nation’s most loved couples and celebrated names from the new music environment.”

Here’s how the network describes the collection: “‘The Bachelor Provides: Listen to Your Coronary heart,’ hosted by Chris Harrison, unites two of the most emotionally potent forces in human everyday living: audio and like, with cast associates embarking on an incredible journey to locate appreciate by means of music. Singing perfectly-acknowledged tracks, each individually and as couples, they will glance to variety sights via the melodies, find and reveal their emotions and, in the long run, slide in appreciate.”

“The eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will meet and check out their interactions whilst dwelling with each other and heading on dates that concentrate on music,” ABC ongoing. “When the partners commit to each other, it will be time to acquire their partnership to the subsequent stage. The harmony of the partners will be examined by means of musical worries, including live performances judged by some of the major names in the music business enterprise. In the end, the couples whose performances expose their love and devotion to 1 a different will continue on to be offered a prospect to further more their relationships right up until only a single few is remaining standing.”

“The Bachelor Provides: Pay attention to Your Coronary heart” premieres Monday, April 13, at eight p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC. Episodes can also be seen upcoming working day on desire and on Hulu.