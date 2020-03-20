‘The Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood tests constructive for coronavirus

Colton Underwood, ABC’s year 23 star of ‘The Bachelor,’ introduced he examined good for the coronavirus in hopes of encouraging other people to remain residence.

Underwood posted a movie to social media detailing his circumstance, expressing, “I’m 28, I consider myself rather wholesome I perform out regularly, I consume healthy, I became symptomatic a number of days in the past, got my test effects back currently and they are favourable.”

This virus doesn’t treatment how aged or balanced you are. Please take treatment of yourselves and your cherished ones and keep residence. pic.twitter.com/pLe1Vge0HL

— Colton Underwood (@colton) March 20, 2020

The 28-yr-outdated states his signs involve headache, system aches, evening sweats, fever, shortness of breath and a cough. Even though executing straightforward duties, like walking up the stairs and getting out of mattress, Colton suggests he is conveniently winded.

Underwood wished to share the information “not to bring about concern or panic, but to with any luck , stimulate you men to remain residence, do your part, just take care of yourselves, acquire care of just one an additional.”

The Bachelor star is being at his girlfriend Cassie Randolph’s family dwelling, who was the preferred favored in the period 23 finale of ‘The Bachelor’ in March of 2019.

It is unidentified at this time if Randolph is dealing with signs and symptoms of the virus.

“Unfortunately, we’re all in this alongside one another,” he included.