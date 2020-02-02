The Bachelorette NZ makes history with two main characters: Lily McManus and Lesina Nakhid-Schuster

New Zealand wrote bachelor franchise history by occupying two women for The Bachelorette NZ.

In the fourth episode on Sunday evening, the original star of the season – 32-year-old doctor Lesina Nakhid-Schuster – was accompanied by former The Bachelor NZ candidate Lily McManus, 22.

Needless to say, the men vying for Lesina’s heart were pretty shocked.

Lesina and Lily on the Bachelorette NZ. (Instagram)

Lily spoke on Instagram last night about her arrival.

“Would you mind if I took part in this national tonsil hockey tournament?” She wrote and shared a photo with Lesina. “When I was asked to do this show, promoting women was always my top priority. In the show, two women had to stand up and support each other through such a wild experience.”

She assured fans of the series that no one would affect their friendship with Lesina.

“Lesina is a GREAT friend of mine and the amount of support we have been able to offer each other melts my brain in the best possible way,” she said. “We are two very different women looking for two very different things.”

Lily finished jokingly: “Will we find our dream men? Will we not choose anyone and go out with each other? Will I remember all of their names? How many times can I say it — on TV?”

Lily’s arrival was received with mixed feelings.

The Bachelorette NZ Lesina. (TVNZ)

While some fans of the show enjoyed the turn, others expressed their disappointment that Lesina, who hails from the Pacific, the Caribbean, Lebanon, and Germany, is being staged by a white woman.

“Bad move, Bachelorette. You obviously couldn’t leave a colored Bachelorette there for long? You will almost certainly lose viewers,” commented one person on the Bachelorette’s Instagram account.

Another added: “It’s a little disappointing that a WOC couldn’t put them in the spotlight.”

While Lily became famous on The Bachelor NZ 2017, she is actually Australian. Previously, she had been dating Australian compatriot and Australian graduate Courtney Dober after meeting at the US Winter Games Bachelor.

Australian couples The Bachelor and The Bachelorette