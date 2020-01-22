The Bachelorette NZ scene filmed on White Island has been scrapped

TVNZ cut a scene from the upcoming series of The Bachelorette NZ that was shot on Whakaari / White Island.

Bachelorette Lesina Nakhid-Schuster and her date visited the volcano while filming the TV show last year.

However, a TVNZ spokesman said the scene would not air after 18 people died after an outbreak on the island on December 9. The death toll related to two bodies that have not yet been found.

“It would be inappropriate and insensitive to transfer this footage, and our thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected by the outbreak,” said the spokesman.

The short scene was shot on the island with a small crew at the end of last year.

“This location was one of eight locations that were shot on the day of the shoot. As with all production films on the island, a strict health and safety process was followed.”

A re-shoot was not necessary because the White Island scene was a small segment – one of eight locations that were shot during the day, she said.

Whakaari / White Island is one of New Zealand’s most used filming locations after appearances in Lord of the Rings, Naria and Mulan.

White Island, New Zealand’s most active cone volcano, is pictured shortly after the explosion. (AP)

In addition to films, many documentaries and reality television programs were also made there, including The Bachelor New Zealand, which had an appearance there.

The last television team to shoot in Whakaari / White Island was for Griff Rhys Jones’ show Griff’s Great Kiwi Adventure.

Maxar “after the eruption” satellite images of the White Island Volcano. Satellite image (c) 2019 Maxar Technologies. (DigitalGlobe / Getty Images)

The ABC withdrew two promotional videos from Griffs Great Kiwi Adventure with White Island / Whakaari. It was also believed to be a revision of an episode to remove the island from its program.

This story was first published by Stuff.co.nz and is republished here with permission.