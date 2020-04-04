The backlash grows against the Brazilian Bolsonaro even if he moderates the tone on the pandemic

Health officials are preparing for the worst and a president sends mixed messages. It looks like the situation in the United States, but that’s what’s happening in Brazil, where President Jair Bolsonaro found himself increasingly isolated from the rest of his government in the battle against the spread of the coronavirus.

From diminishing the virus as “a little flu” to making public appearances in crowded settings, Bolsonaro minimized the risks of the virus, actively encouraging Brazilians to return to work – a position that contrasted him with the Minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta other members of his cabinet, state governors and a growing segment of Brazilians.

While Mandetta requested physical removal, Bolsonaro focused on the economic impacts of virus mitigation measures, also questioning science. This week Facebook and Instagram removed posts from Bolsonaro based on the fact that the content was harmful, after questioning social removal measures and promoting unproven treatment for coronavirus.

“The messages aren’t clear if you have two important members of the same government saying different things,” said Luis Eugenio de Souza, of the Public Health Institute of the Federal University of Bahia.

“We really expect a tragedy”

As of Friday, Brazil has had more than 9,000 cases and 359 deaths, according to an ongoing count from the Federal University of Bahia. Both numbers are growing rapidly: based on university estimates, there may be more than 20,000 cases by the middle of next week, and de Souza says the peak could come in late April.

An aerial view of the Vila Formosa cemetery in São Paulo during a burial amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Miguel Schincariol / Getty Images)

The country declared a national emergency on February 3 and introduced quarantine measures on February 7. At the end of March, 58% of the country was practicing social removal, according to the Brazilian technology company inloco.

Social media videos in recent weeks show some Brazilians descending on their balconies, slamming pots and pans to protest Bolsonaro’s handling of the situation, singing “Bolsonaro out!”

In a country with millions of people living in poor and unhealthy conditions who are unable to stay at home and are concerned about their livelihood, public health experts worry about the cumulative impact of the president’s message.

“We really expect a tragedy in the next two to three weeks,” said Dr. Jamal Suleiman, an infectious disease expert at the Emilio Ribas Institute of Infectology in São Paulo.

“We have two enemies: the virus and the president – I really don’t know what the worst is,” Suleiman told CBC News, adding that he spends too much time making media appearances to thwart the president’s message.

Looking at the re-election

Bolsonaro was elected in 2018 riding a populist wave with a promise to defend the working-class Brazilians and a clear mandate to help the country recover from economic stagnation.

Analysts argue that by failing to meet high expectations for job creation and wage growth, Bolsonaro’s opposition to quarantine and blockade has more to do with the economy than with public health.

An aerial view of an almost deserted Copacabana beach as Rio De Janeiro residents listen to warnings for social distancing. (Buda Mendes / Getty Images)

“His calculation is to blame someone else for the economic crisis,” said political analyst Marco Bastos, of the City University of London. By blaming state governors who are pushing quarantine measures, “he is trying to find a scapegoat for the slow economy.”

Taking a skeptical stance on the coronavirus has allowed Bolsonaro to strengthen his image as a defender of the poor and the working class, worried about their work if efforts to slow the virus shut down the economy, said analyst Oliver Stuenkel, associate professor of international relations at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation in São Paulo.

“He tried to create this situation where he is a bit of a defender of the poor against” deep state “health officials who are imitating the World Health Organization but have no idea what is going on in Brazil,” said Stuenkel. .

He said Bolsonaro is waiting for the next election in two years, when his position against quarantine and physical removal measures could play well if the country’s economic problems worsened due to the virus.

Bolsonaro can say he has always been against such measures, said Stuenkel. “He must assure (voters) that there is a culprit, and that culprit cannot be him if he has a chance for re-election.”

Change tone

But Stuenkel said Bolsonaro is making his bet that people are more concerned about the economy than the health implications of the coronavirus that may not pay off.

A sign of this came during a televised speech to the country on Tuesday during which it moderated its tone slightly, calling the coronavirus “the greatest challenge of our generation”, even though it stuck to its economic message.

“The side effects of measures to combat coronavirus must not be worse than the disease itself,” said Bolsonaro, echoing a message from U.S. President Donald Trump recently delivered via Twitter.

A health worker cleans the streets and alleys of the Vila Ipiranga favela in Niteroi, Brazil. Vila Ipiranga was the first community in the country to obtain the same cleaners used in China to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (Luis Alvarenga / Getty Images)

The public backlash to Bolsonaro’s comments has been so acute, among the favelas, the sprawling slums in some of Brazil’s major cities, that locals and criminal gangs have taken to hire their own health workers and impose their curfews to combat spread of the virus.

“Once you have too many people dying and keep talking about the economy, there is a risk that you may not be able to manage it properly,” said Stuenkel.

De Souza said, despite the president’s efforts to minimize the threat of the virus, he thinks the public is listening to self-isolation warnings, a sentiment reinforced by images of almost deserted hot spots like Copacabana beach.

“I think people understand what is the right thing to do, which is why the president is rapidly losing support,” said de Souza, citing recent polls that also show the Minister of Health’s growing popularity.

Mirroring Trump

A close ally of Trump, both politically and ideologically, Bolsonaro’s change of tone has mirrored the recent passage of the American president to the apparent acceptance of the virus as a serious threat.

Bastos said Bolsonaro was looking into Trump’s approach, but also his own approval votes in changing his message this week.

“He is seeing that approval ratings are rewarding politicians who are taking more solid action on quarantine and social distancing, so he has definitely been informed about this and following these figures,” said Bastos.

He added: “I would wait to see if this more moderate tone is a new normal for Bolsonaro.”

Suleiman does not think that Bolsonaro has had an afterthought on the severity of the coronavirus in Brazil.

“We don’t believe in any of the words he speaks,” he said.

Fluctuated impeachment

The idea of ​​impeaching Bolsonaro was launched by some political opponents, but Bastos doesn’t think it’s realistic.

He said there should be street protests – an impossibility given the current guidelines on physical expulsion – and that the process would require months of hearings and political committees, which politicians cannot afford right now.

The question, Bastos said, is to what extent the public holds Bolsonaro accountable if bodies start piling up on the streets due to an unsuccessful response to the virus.

The most immediate challenge could be the fate of the health minister. Stuenkel said Mandetta could be fired because Bolsonaro is envious of his popularity or may resign.

“It really depends on the extent to which the Minister of Health continually tolerates his boss by doing things that go completely against what the Minister of Health is saying,” said Stuenkel.