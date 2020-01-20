The ‘Bad Boys’ sequel makes more than $ 100 million over 4-day weekend

DON’T SLEEP: Seventeen years after their last outing, Martin Lawrence and WIll Smith broke box office records with the latest sequel to Bad Boys. Photo: Frédéric J. Brown (AFP via Getty Images)

One thing I learned in this business is to never write off people.

Especially those with real talent, skill and tenacity.

And stay put.

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith proved it with their latest film, Bad Boys for Life, which broke box office records during its opening weekend.

According to Variety, the action comedy directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah exceeded expectations well above initial estimates on Sunday to reach $ 73 million in North America.

The third film in the Bad Boys franchise is now the second best start for January and the first most profitable result for Sony Pictures to date.

At a declared cost of $ 90 million, the show produced by Jerry Bruckheimer totaled more than $ 37 million overseas and crossed the $ 100 million mark worldwide Monday afternoon.

Smith is listed as one of the main producers of the film, so you know what that means, right?

Kaching kaching.

While promoting the film at a city hall hosted by Sway Calloway, Heather B and Tracy G (from SiriusXM’s famous Shade 45 show, Sway’s in the Morning), the box office leader spoke about his apprehension to do another sequel.

“The first two films were so iconic … so what we did with this film was so big, I just didn’t want to spoil it,” he said. “Most of the time, what you see when people do sequels, you see a money grab. I was like “We don’t do this to the Bad Boys.” And I felt like I had stumbled upon some of my sequels in the past and said “I’m not messing with the Bad Boys.” “

The Forever Fresh Prince made specific reference to the Men In Black franchise, which ended up falling into the doldrums, because as it is obvious that Hollywood is an emulative enterprise and the forces of the companies love to bleed a franchise.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence pose for a photo with hosts Tracy G., Heather B and Sway Calloway at SiriusXM Town Hall with the cast of “ Bad Boys For Life ” hosted by Sway Calloway of SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studio on the 9th January 2020 in New York City.Photo: Cindy Ord (Getty Images)

I think that “receiving while receiving is good” is good, but I also understand the idea of ​​bowing gracefully.

But I’m going astray.

Although Smith’s latest films (Gemini Man, Bright and Collateral Beauty) may have gone under the radar and not lived up to expectations, it is still a completely viable entity.

Last year, the live adaptation of Disney’s Aladdin (with him as a giant blue genie) grossed more than a billion dollars internationally.

So don’t sleep.

The continuation of his first spirit paid off well for the third film Bad Boys.

Regarding demographic distribution, Deadline said those who showed up were 56% male, 58% being under the age of 25, and the largest demo was aged 25 to 34 with 33%.

In a granular way, 42% of the African-American public, 30% Caucasian, 18% Hispanic and 10% Asian / other.

Bad Boys for Life – about two seasoned Miami cops forced to take into account the violence they caused as they neared retirement – was positively received with an A CinemaScore and a 75% “fresh” score on the Rotten Tomatoes review aggregation site.

The word on the sidewalk is that Sony is already developing a fourth installment of the film with screenwriter Chris Bremner already attached.

Let’s just hope it won’t be another 17 years before this happens.

