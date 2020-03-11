The “bad guy” Billy Eylish named the world’s biggest track in 2019

Hit, shot with her debut album “When We All Fall Asep, Where Do We Go?», Also became the second song Spotify’s popularity in the world in 2019.

In a statement, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) welcomed Eylish because “the world by storm began with an incredible voice and the genre that is the firmness.”

Managing Executive Officer IFPI Frances Moore said: “It is also an artist, who in his writings refers to important issues such as mental health, which is clearly resonating with its supporters around the world.

“We wish her success in what will undoubtedly be another excellent year.”

# 1 @billieeilish – bad guy

Winning the 5th single from her debut album, written with his brother @finneas and supported remix @JustinBieber, broke into the world music charts, and won 2 #GRAMMYs is # 1 the world’s biggest single, 2019. Congratulations! 👏 # IFPIGlobalSinglesChart pic.twitter.com/Llk7CsnDnj

– IFPI (@IFPI_org) March 10, 2020

Second place in the ranking of IFPI took Lil Nas X, whose hit “Old Town Road” last year collected about 18.4 million sales.

Meanwhile, Eylish recently premiered a powerful video message, speaking against the body of shame during the opening show of the world tour in Miami.

The singer began her world tour, “Where are we going?” The American Airlines Arena in Florida on Monday night.

Tour “Where do we go” visit to Manchester, Birmingham and London in July for a number of dates.