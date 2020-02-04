The bad news is piling up for Bulls as the trade deadline approaches

It doesn’t exactly sell tickets like “Run With Us”, but Bull’s slogan died a quick death months ago when Otto Porter Jr. played only nine games before a broken left foot put him offside.

Leave it to Zach LaVine to find a solid replacement.

“Nothing has been easy for us this year,” LaVine said Tuesday, minutes after a short training in which they had only eight healthy bodies.

Print it.

Throw it on T-shirts, posters and everything else that they can take with them in what remains of the declining rise of the United Center.

That’s right, “nothing has been easy” and it doesn’t sound like Thursday’s NBA trading deadline was about to offer any relief.

“It is generally very quiet in the competition,” said Bulls coach Jim Boylen, when asked about the meetings he has had with the front office since Monday on that trading front. “It seems that the entire competition is currently being held back for the most part. I think you always listen, but as far as activity is concerned, not a whole lot has been given to me. “

Not good news from a few weeks ago when the Sun Times reported that there was some interest in both Thaddeus Young and Denzel Valentine.

And although the deadline is always smooth, the Bulls were not in a position to get this schedule through the transactions.

Kris Dunn, who, like Valentine, is a limited free agent this summer, was another opportunity to be on the move, but the Bulls have had a high asking price for a guard who, in their opinion, has become one of the main defenders in the league .

The hope to relocate Dunn, however, collapsed on Friday when he received a correct MCL sprain and will remain in place for the next two weeks. It will then be re-evaluated and an updated timetable is expected. The last time Dunn ruined his right MCL, it cost him 23 games, so history is not on the Bulls’ side to get him back quickly.

“I don’t want to say we’re used to playing under-staffed, but it’s almost the way we are,” LaVine said. “It’s just bad for K.D. He has had a very good year and leads the competition in steels and things like that. It is heavy.

“We have to keep moving forward. It is not getting any simpler. Teams won’t be like, “Oh, let’s take a break because they’re injured.” We have to go outside and play. We have to perform dudes in multiple ways. “

Dunn joins Wendell Carter Jr. (right ankle), Lauri Markkanen (right pelvis) and Porter as key bodies on the shelf.

That means even more pressure for LaVine.

Not that he runs away from it.

LaVine still felt the sting of missing play for the home crowd of the All-Star Team and accepted the invitation to the Three-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend, and chose to continue for a third Dunk Contest title .

“If I were to make the All-Star game, I would feel much better about doing the dunk competition,” LaVine said.

And in case he worries about holding a long distance, Boylen sounded like a jedi master ready to go.

“I can’t give away my secrets,” said Boylen. “I spoke to our boys about equipment three weeks ago and had them order the same ball racks they use. Those kind of things. The same ball racks. Where do you put your money balls? From which side do you grab the ball? There is a lot going on. From which side of the floor do you grab the ball? I think I was with (Marco) Belinelli when he won it (in San Antonio). So I was part of that preparation for him. “