The bake star ‘got drunk’ and fell in love with Noel Fielding

Judge Rinder said he was showing up in the storm with a Come Off host, Noel Fielding. (BBC)

Student Representative Bakit Rump contestant admitted that most of his time in the tent was spending time with Noel Fielding and “getting drunk”.

Judge Rinder joins The Great Man Bake Off on Tuesday (April 7) alongside Carol Vorderman, Mo Gilligan and Kelly Brook.

A TV judge cooked up a storm in a tent to raise money for Stand Up 2 Cancer, but was found to be a little confused during filming.

Speaking to The Sun, Rinder admitted that he was found to be violating the Noel Fielding hostel.

“I love Noel,” she said. “Instead there was a time when he came to me and said I smelled and looked beautiful, which I can’t lie, it made me happy.

“But then he said I melted like bubbles in the bath since the ’80s, so I was a little worried I melted like Matey.”

The Bake Off star compares Paul Hollywood to the look of Jackie Collins.

Judge Rinder also made a kind statement about Judge Paul Hollywood, who said he found him “funny” but “intimidating”.

“He looks like someone from the Jackie Collins story if they did the same.”

He smiled and was happy with the show that was made before being moved into a part of daily life.

Judge Rinder is one of four prominent speakers at Bake Off this week. (Channel 4)

“I’m not saying what kind of shaking I have, but I have to touch him.”

Of his competition, he said he developed the chemistry needed by Vorderman.

“I watched her members all day. She is beautiful … her cooks.”

During his time in the tent, Rinder ended up getting drunk on “wine” from some of the oil he bought to decorate his cooking.

He told Good Morning Britain: “I thought it would ruin my cake, so I drink too much.

“Because he wasn’t until 9pm, he couldn’t show me a drunk like me.”

Judge Rinder recently lost several grandchildren of coronavirus.

Last week Rinder shared the sad news with viewers of This Morning, paying tribute to his 92-year-old grandmother, who died after he joined COVID-19.

“You know he survived World War II and he was a willing and ready man to make a happy world,” he said.

“Despite the terrible and horrible news out there, we and our community, as neighbors, need to remember that there are tens of thousands of people recovering every day.”