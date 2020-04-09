The balance sheet of this autonomous driving technology company is not affected by the severe recession

This is the web version of the datasheet and the Fortune daily newsletter on top technology news. Sign up here for daily inbox delivery.

I met Chris Urmson, CEO of autonomous driving technology company Aurora, on Wednesday afternoon and recreated another previously scheduled face-to-face meeting into a video call. [I met you in a Google service, Hangouts, where I wrote “Zoomed”, which is a sign that the video company has taken hold.]

Ulmson is a rare corporate leader who can claim straight-face that it is not commercially affected by a pandemic. Aurora is three years old and has raised $ 690 million from Sequoia, Gray Rock, Lightspeed, Amazon and others. It has the idea of ​​what the business will be, but there is no revenue to be lost in a recession. “This is one of the few opportunities where I get excited that I haven’t made any meaningful profits,” says Urmson. He says the company has a “runway year”, which means that the current rate it’s burning cash it will last for a while.

Like other autonomous vehicle start-ups, Aurora is pursuing a type of detection technology called LIDAR. LIDAR has a twist that doesn’t make sense to explain [although Apple has put it into the latest iPad Pro]. Still, the company believes it can become an independent player in areas that feel as crowded as the early automotive industry itself. Most of those companies went out of business.

Armson predicts that there will ultimately be a total of five or six major self-driving cars. Two or three in the United States, the same number in China [mainly cannot compete with each other], and one from somewhere else. He aims to make the Aurora [unlike GM’s Cruise, Ford’s Argo AI, and Uber’s self-driving unit] one of the survivors whose balance sheet is unaffected by the deep depression. Aurora doesn’t do the same, as does Alphabet ’s Waymo, who helped Ulmson get started. It aims to place a “driver”, a collection of software, sensors and maps, on vehicles of other manufacturers. [Fiat Chrysler and Hyundai are partners.]

Aurora already relies heavily on simulation to train its skills, but human-monitored vehicles are grounded just like any other person.

I am looking forward to the test drive with the aurora-equipped car. I would like to tell you when the simulation technology will be.

