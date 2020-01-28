The ball of the 2020 governors announces the agenda

The day-to-day composition of the Ball Rulers was unveiled Monday and is packed with a variety of great performers. The 10th annual New York Music Festival will take place on June 5-7 at Randall’s Island.

It’s going to be a huge weekend in Big Apple. To kick off the weekend, Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks and Miley Cyrus will take the stage on Friday. Saturday’s big names include Flume and the recent Grammy-winning Vampire Weekend. Missy Elliot will then release on Sunday to close out the crazy weekend. See the full series below.

Notable changes

Gov Ball is changing its age policy this year. Anyone who is under the age of 18 should have an adult who is 21 or older with them. It is also worth noting that there will be an “upgraded bathing experience”, which means there will be toilets throughout the festival.

Also, for today and only today, there is special pricing for one day tickets ending at 11:59 pm. EST. Regular pricing begins on Wednesday, January 29.