The ban on fruit and mint flavored pasta comes into force

February 6 (UPI) – Ban on flavored interchangeable e-cigarette pods and cartridges will enter into force on Thursday. It remains to be seen whether it will help reduce vapors in teenagers.

The ban announced in December applies to products with a mint and fruit taste. Menthol and tobacco products are still legal.

Juul, the most used e-cigarette in the United States, voluntarily removed its flavors from the market in November. However, young users could choose alternatives – including refillable steamers, as well as disposable steamers like puff bars and stig. Both, and others like them, remain available under the ban.

“I think the ban is a step in the right direction in terms of protecting minors, although we still have a long way to go,” said Jessica Barrington-Trimis, assistant professor at the Institute for Addiction Science at the University of Southern California. said UPI.

The ban was imposed, although there are indications that e-cigarettes could help smokers quit smoking. Aside from the debate about their effectiveness in smoking cessation, experts say the attractiveness of flavored e-cigarettes to adolescents and teenagers is a more pressing public health problem.

An analysis of the Monitoring the Future study published in November showed that the consumption of e-cigarettes by teenagers more than doubled between 2017 and 2019. 27.5 percent of students and 10.5 percent of middle school students said they currently use e-cigarettes.

In analyzing data from teenage surveys, Barrington-Trimis and USC researchers found that adolescents preferred mango and mint flavored pods with significant profit margins. The studies suggest that the flavors may have encouraged young people to use the products, as well as strong commercial and social media marketing.

Although the ban includes multiple flavors preferred by young vappers, others, such as menthol and tobacco products, remain available as part of the measure.

In addition, the ban only applies to certain types of steam equipment – namely cartridges or pre-filled shell products manufactured by companies like Juul. All other vaping devices are left on the market.