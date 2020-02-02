DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa voters say they love New Hampshire because of the bond that the two states share, with their first-in-the-nation status.

The first caucus and the first primary, in the first weeks of February, mean that voters from the state of Hawkeye and Granite share a responsibility that they take seriously.

“We are united,” said Kimberly Barnett of Des Moines without hesitation. “It’s a good litmus test of where the country is going.”

Voter Des Moines, Kathleen Feeney, said: “I feel a sense of commitment and unity with them because I know we get a lot of warmth and wonder why we all go first.”

“I think our two states provide a great representation of the American people,” she said. She ended by saying: “I am very proud, I support New Hampshire, I am excited that we can go first.”

The effort and time that Iowa and New Hampshire voters invest in their candidates connects the states together. Their insistence on interviewing candidates makes elections personal … and fun. It makes the campaigns there something that the whole nation should pay attention to.

Voters from states outside of Iowa and New Hampshire travel to experience the emotion and effort that has been made in choosing the presidential candidate. Melanie Fry, a psychotherapist, drove from Tulsa, Okla, to the Joe Biden meeting on Sunday.

“Every voter I spoke to has been to multiple events. They are very well trained and very knowledgeable, “said Fry.

The caucus season is a celebration for Iowa voters. During an Andrew Yang rally Saturday night, supporters held signs, wore costumes, and had custom Andrew Yang tattoos. During an Amy Klobuchar event that same evening, Lara Hortan from California had made 250 pairs of Amy for President earrings to share her support.

It is no different in New Hampshire. The meetings in local taverns or town halls are always busy. During a Andrew Yang event in Peterborough, North America, in September, a voter dressed as a robot. Streets are lined with campaign signs and voters offer hours of volunteering of their time.

There is no better way for two states to have a stronger bond than through mutual excitement and the pleasure of casting the first vote to determine who will be the presidential candidate. Pride in these states is what brings them together.

Fitzwater Scholar Kaitlyn Acciardo is a first-year student at Franklin Pierce University who studies political science. She’s from Hampden, Mass.