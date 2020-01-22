The Bangladeshi court orders the closure of 231 unauthorized factories to save the polluted river flowing through Dhaka

DHAKA – Bangladesh’s High Court has asked authorities to shut down 231 factories around the country’s capital city, the heavily polluted river, lawyers and activists said Tuesday.

Manzil Murshid, who made an application for intervention to the court, said the factories are mainly small dye, tanning, and rubber factories that are operated without permission from the Ministry of the Environment. Such factories are often able to operate with the support of influential politicians or by bribing government officials.

The court’s decision on factories near the Buriganga River was welcomed by environmental activists on Monday, although some previous court orders were not carried out by government agencies, Murshid said.

Murshid represents human rights and peace for Bangladesh, a domestic advocacy group.

He said the decision was made after the environmental department submitted a report on 231 factories that operate illegally and are a major contributor to pollution. The court also ordered officials to create a “full list of illegal factories or factories without sewage treatment plants” in and around Dhaka within three months.

“That is a good decision. The court has asked the authorities to shut off water, electricity, and other utilities for factories polluting the Buriganga, ”he told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Amatul Karim, who represented the environment ministry in the case, said the court decision came after a thorough examination of the history of the factories, the level of pollution of the river, and the overall damage to the environment.

“The Ministry of the Environment has the authority to close the factories in question, but this was not easy due to the complex legal procedures and other administrative restrictions. The High Court’s decision will make the department’s job easier, ”said Karim on Tuesday.

Dhaka has four nearby rivers that are threatened by pollution. The Buriganga is an important gateway for the capital and connects the country’s many southern coastal areas via a network of important rivers. When the Mughals established Dhaka as the capital in 1610, the banks of the Buriganga became an important trading center. The river was once Dhaka’s main source of drinking water.

Many large tanneries polluted the Buriganga for decades, but under pressure from environmental groups at home and abroad, the authorities moved it to a remote location outside of Dhaka in 2017.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, a prominent environmental activist and managing director of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, said government departments lacked “sufficient motivation” to do their job properly and the High Court needed to intervene.

“The Ministry of Environment doesn’t need the court’s decision to get the job done, they have enough power, but I wonder why they don’t do it alone,” she said. “The factories should be closed because they had enough time to meet the requirements, but they failed.”

Sheikh Rokon, secretary general of the Riverine People Advocacy Group, said Tuesday they welcomed the court decision and the efforts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in recent years to clear slums and illegal factories in Dhaka and elsewhere.

“The High Court’s recent decision is a more comprehensive one. It was specifically aimed at polluters, ”he said. “We have to save the rivers, they are our lifeline.”